Don’t Come For Black Women!

“If you come for me, I’m coming for you”, said Congresswoman Maxine Waters. This, my friends, pretty much sums up the spirit of Black Girls Rock 2017. Let’s be honest. Black women are leading the charge for what’s just in U.S. politics right now. Black women are among the most educated groups in the population. We’re also starting businesses at a faster rate than anyone else. We walk in the footsteps of women like Harriet Tubman who literally led people to freedom. This is who we are: leaders and freedom fighters. Leadership is ingrained in who Black women are at the core.

A couple weeks ago, I was lucky to attend the taping of BET’s Black Girls Rock for the third year in a row. As a Canadian girl from St. Catharines, Ontario I still pinch myself when I’m amongst the epitome of Black girl excellence. This year did not disappoint with honorees like Solange Knowles and Roberta Flack. I mean, it’s hosted by Taraji P. Henson. Major key!

Politics really took center stage this time around. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) is one of the honorees. In my opinion, she stole the show and received the most roaring standing ovation of the night. Speaking to people on the red carpet about the position Black women are playing in this political climate was important to me. Gems were definitely dropped.

Comedian Robin Thede really came with it. Just so happens Thede will become the first Black woman to host her own late-night show this fall when it debuts on BET. “94 percent of us did not vote for Trump and the other six were in a coma, apparently,” said Robin Thede. “We are the ones making it happen. You look at women like Maxine Waters, Angela Rye, Kamala Harris, we’re the trend setters. We’re the ones keeping any amount of sanity right now,” she said.

BET’s CEO, Debra Lee, also spoke on proclaiming our power as Black women. “It’s important every year. I don’t think it gets more important, but I think you’re right, the political climate is very anti-our community,” said Debra Lee. “It’s more important to put our role models and people that fight for our cause up front,” she said.

The class of honorees selected this year truly are fighters. For example, 17-year-old Yara Shahidi, who stars on ABC’s ‘Blackish’, has become an outspoken advocate of the resistance for her generation. This young woman quotes literature beyond her years and is refreshingly unapologetic.

Getty Images, Courtesy of BET Networks Yara Shahidi accepts award at taping of Black Girls Rock 2017

In a world where Black women aren’t given the space to be vulnerable, actress Issa Rae is turning that on it’s head with her HBO series ‘Insecure’.

Getty Images, Courtesy of BET Networks Issa Rae attends taping of Black Girls Rock 2017

“Every year we try to have a mix and a diverse group of honorees,” said Debra Lee. “I think this year we did a really great job at it by having young honorees, by having Maxine Waters, or Auntie Maxine as she’s been called recently, or Roberta Flack. It’s always important to get the young women involved in addition to our legends,” Lee said.