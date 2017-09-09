Don't Confuse Conciliation Court with Mediation

Over the Labor Day weekend, I read the July 2015 edition of Family Court Review: An Interdisciplinary Journal. I’d been meaning to read that particular edition because the guest editor was none other than Forrest S. Mosten, who’s mentored and trained me over the years and I am a core member of his family law mediation study group. He should be commended for his selection of contributing authors and the topics on which each of those authors wrote.

That being said, as I read the various articles, I was bothered by the authors’ lax use of the words “mediator” and “mediation” in the various articles and I say that even though I’m well aware that mediation means different things to different people. In fact, in 2013, I published an article titled What Does Mediation Really Mean?. My issue involved what, at least to me, appeared to be the use of the words “mediator” and “mediation” to mean something they’re not.

For example, in Redesigning The Family Law System To Promote Healthy Families, William J. Howe, III and Elizabeth Potter Scully said, “mediation of children’s issue is usually mandatory.”

Scully practices law in Los Angeles County, California, as do I. What Scully and Howe are referring to as “mediation” in California for such matters is what’s known as Conciliation Court. In fact, Conciliation Court is referred to as “mediation” on the court’s own website.

Here’s the rub. A core feature of mediation is that it’s a confidential process. The following is an excerpt about mediation confidentiality from an article titled What Is Mediation Confidentiality? by George Khoury, Esq. that was published by Findlaw:

“Requiring mediation to be confidential allows the parties to more meaningfully interact and explore potential resolutions that might be satisfactory to all involved without fear that settlement offers or proposal will be used against them. Mediation confidentiality is designed to facilitate and encourage the exchange of settlement offers....

What Is Actually Considered Confidential at Mediation?

Typically, anything that gets said at mediation will be considered confidential.... In addition to the numbers exchanged, and statements made at mediation, any documents submitted, or evidence relied upon, will also be confidential.... Also, parties are strictly prohibited from bringing up the content of mediation negotiations later in court....

Lastly, the actual mediator's statements, findings, and recommendations, if any, will also be considered confidential. Mediators cannot testify in the court case, and are generally barred from speaking with the judge, except for reporting whether a case settled or not.”

Consider how and why mediation confidentiality exists and how that aligns with the following information about “confidentiality and mediation” as far as Family Court Services is concerned:

“In some courts, mediators make ‘recommendations’ about child custody to the judge when the parents do not reach an agreement in mediation. The mediator may include what you say in mediation in the report, which is sent only to the judge, to the other parent, and to his or her lawyer. In other courts, information from the mediation would not be shared with the judge.”

Now, ask yourself, how can Family Court Services’ “mediators” make such recommendations in accordance with mediation confidentiality?

I’m afraid the answer is “they can’t.”

They bypassed this little sticking point by passing legislation in 2012 requiring that Family Court Services’ “mediators” working in recommending counties be referred to as “child custody recommending counselors” and that the process itself be referred to as “child custody recommending counseling.” Prior to that change, the process was referred to as “mediation” and the custody counselors were referred to as “mediators.”

Meanwhile, if you read Family Code Section 3183, you will see that within the legislation itself, such “child custody recommending counselors” are referred to as “mediators” and “child custody recommending counseling” is referred to as “mediation.”

The problem is that they aren’t “mediators” and the process isn’t “mediation”, regardless of what you want to call it because mediators can’t possibly make such recommendations, which is why they were required to change the name in the first place.

Another important distinction is that lawyers are also precluded from attending Conciliation Court, even if their clients want their attendance. In mediation, lawyers can be involved in the process.

Also, the new Conciliation Court Agreement form now reads as follows: "This agreement regarding child custody and visitation is a final custody and visitation order… The parties understand and agree that this order may be modified in the future only upon…[showing] a significant change in circumstances." There are legal ramifications to such language and the "custody counselors" aren't lawyers and therfore can't provide the parents with legal advice. Furthermore, as previously stated, lawyers aren't allowed to participate in the process.

Good intentions and the fact that many parents do resolve their matters through Conciliation Court aside, from my perspective it is nothing more than a court clearing mechanism and referring to the process as “mediation” and the counselors as “mediators” causes a great deal of confusion among judges, attorneys, the parents who have participated in the process, and the public at large.

When I posted about this on my personal Facebook page earlier this week, Ann Bingham Newman, PhD, MFT commented as follows:

“Some of the worst things I hear have to do with families seeing the court ‘mediators’ and having the very fabric is their being and their children's ripped to shreds. And they believe because the court tells them so that they have been to ‘mediation’ and don't like it or want it. Sad because they have not had a mediator like you who has understanding and empathy which is very healing!”

It’s not only unhelpful for people to refer to Conciliation Court as “mediation” and custody counselors as “mediators”, but it is actually harmful, as Bingham Newman pointed out. Let’s call Conciliation Court what it really is — at least as it exists today - it’s nothing more than a court-clearing mechanism.

By the way, Bingham Newman is trained in mediation and Collaborative Law. In fact, she is a well-regarded coach and child specialist in Collaborative Divorce matters.

In any event, as I mentioned from the outset, the lax use of the term “mediation” in many of the articles included in the publication troubled me.

For example, in The Role Of Western Religious Values In Peacemaking For Divorcing Couples by Jeffrey A. Marx, he said the following:

“We have now in many court systems a mandatory mediation session that must take place before a case goes to court."

In The Place For Custody Evaluations In Family Peacemaking, Mary Elizabeth Lund said the following:

“Mediation has evolved into one of the most frequently provided family court services (Babb, 2008) with well-done research on the process and outcome (Emery, Sbarra, & Grover, 2005), Kelly, 1996)….

In the frequently used ‘tiered’ model of resolving custody disputes described by Salem (2009), parents must first attend mediation and if they cannot decide about arrangements for their children, proceed on a path toward the judge making the decision for them, which may include an evaluation.”

Mosten himself said the following in his article titled Unbundled Services To Enhance Peacemaking For Divorcing Families:

“Mediation is now part of the family law process in a myriad of ways. Some issues mandate mediation within the court setting, not just once, but often many times before an ultimate judicial decision.”

Please don’t misundertand my intention in publishing this article. As I said at the very beginning, Mosten is a mentor of mine, I’ve learned a great deal from him over the years and have a great deal of respect for him. In addition, I was being very sincere when I praised his selection of authors and topics for the publication. Other than the lax use of the words “mediator” and “mediation” in many of the articles and a few other points I may raise in future articles, I though that each and every article was very well-written, set forth very useful and important information, and is worth reading.

The irony behind this article has to do with how I came to learn about this particular edition of the Family Court Review.