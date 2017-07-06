Don't Defend The Indefensible

Growing up in a majority Muslim country, I was always aware of certain customs that went on that much of the world didn't know much about. Female circumcisions is one of them.

The barbaric practice where the girl's female reproductive organs are more or less mangled is still something that is practiced in enough of the Muslim world that it amazingly continues to be an issue that needs to be addressed.

I'm all for religious freedom and I believe strongly in everybody's right to practice a religion and abide by those customs. But when those customs are flat out abusive to powerless girls all over the world, then we have to admit that fact and call it out for what it is.

Female circumcision is both immoral and archaic. There is no defense for it, and regardless of which culture allows it to occur, it must be identified as what it truly is: assault and battery. I don't care who is doing it, female circumcision should be outlawed and properly shunned by all sensible people in public.

Yet there are those who are afraid to say this out loud for fear of being called Islamophobic.