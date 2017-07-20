Don't Flip Your Mission Off!! Stop Focusing on Your Competitors!!

Have you ever looked at someone or a business as competition? Have you ever been frustrated, angry, scared, upset or envious of where they are & what they are creating?

I always tell my clients to be aware of who is in front of you and behind you but DON"T get sucked into their lives and what they are creating!

Your competitors are NOT going away! If its not the competitors you have now, it will be new ones down the road! Learn to focus ON YOU and YOUR BUSINESS! Because when you do that, YOUR BUSINESS WILL GROW!! Watch the video below for some insight that has saved my businesses (yes plural) and my peace of mind! Plus a pretty awesome analogy!!

View the original video here: https://www.facebook.com/alyssa.camacho.37/videos/10212862778139627/ Here are a few things to remember after watching the video:

"Don't focus on people behind you- keep driving forward."

"When you are focusing on people in front of you, you might miss your tun off."

"YOU HAVE TO FOCUS ON YOU! BECAUSE WHEN YOU ARE FOCUSING ON YOUR COMPETITORS, ALL IT DOES IS SLOW YOU DOWN!"

"Do NOT get sucked into competition and your flip your mission off! Don't flip your mission off!!"

"Find what makes you authentic and real and share THAT with people!"

One of my favorite quotes: "Wisdom is knowing the right path to take, Integrity is taking it!"

Here is to you and your mission, don't flip it off,

Alyssa June Camacho

Love this video?

Follow me at: https://www.facebook.com/alyssa.camacho.37

Follow my business at: https://www.facebook.com/FemaleEntrepreneurEmpire/?fref=ts