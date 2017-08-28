Don't Fly Spirit Airlines

Long before I did any public writing, I used to make empty threats to companies with poor customer service that I would ruin them by hammering down the power of the the press in retribution for their wicked ways. To them I was a powerful journalist at The Washington Post back in 2006. The truth was I didn’t even know a single journalist back then. Jumping ahead ten years, I’ve found a few blogs kind enough to allow me to express myself. Like the boy who cried wolf parable, I had an experience to share with you regarding an airline that refunded my flight money but cost me vacation time, lost wages for days not worked, a non-refundable hotel fare, and most importantly disappointed my sweet little son.

What happened a couple of weeks ago with Spirit Airlines was a bit beyond anything I have ever experienced in all my years of flying. On Wednesday August 2, 2017 my six year old son and myself were on our way to the airport to visit my parents for our yearly trip to Florida. Everyone was particularly excited because they booked a hotel near the Kennedy Space Center and all of us were going to see our first space rocket launch.

I had booked the flight from Newark Airport (cheaper than LGA and JFK) several weeks in advance using Google flights to find the fare. I booked two tickets at what appeared to be a fair price on the Spirit site which is desperately trying to appeal to millennials. The site is full of goofy, childish fonts, and when a page is loading an obnoxious wait-screen appears saying something like, “hold on something AWESOME is coming.”

When the day of travel came the flight had been delayed twice because of weather, and then was cancelled an hour and a half before the departure time while we were enroute to Newark from Manhattan. This is an unfortunate occurrence, albeit common. What was uncommon was Spirit’s “solution” to this problem.

Spirit Airlines on the front lines of customer service via Twitter.

After 30 minutes waiting on the phone for a human operator and then a know-nothing manager (Marta-employee #45414), I was told the next flight they could get me on was four days later, on Sunday! This happened on a Wednesday. I pleaded with them to get us onto another flight with another airline that night or even the next day. After a frustrating hour on the phone I decided I would take the refund and fly out on another airline. To leave that night would have cost me between $1700 - $3200 because naturally the other airlines have agreed on last minute price gouging. I’m getting angry all over again while writing this!

A friend suggested I start tweeting at them. Spirit responded quickly to my tweets. They asked me to DM them which I did while I was at the airport. I waited an hour before I received a response to my DM, to what amounted as a blowoff. I went home with my son and continued to complain to the company. I received a limp email the following day in which Spirit offered an apology and two insulting $100 travel vouchers.

Spirit’s insulting travel vouchers

I’ve had flights cancelled before and in the past the airlines have always:

Put me on something the next day. No four day waits. Put me on a competitors airline ASAP.

So why didn’t Spirit get us on a competitor’s flight between Wednesday 8/2 and Sunday 8/6? How could a modern airline think I would just move my vacation ahead 4 days at the last minute? When you book a flight there are people, places and things on the other side. What if I were a government employee and these were the only two weeks I could take off? What if a dying relative was in the picture?

After some investigation, I found this deep in the fine print:

2.5.2 Disclaimer of Warranty, Spirit Airlines makes no warranty of any kind regarding this site or any of the products and services provided. All products and services provided by Spirit Airlines are provided “as is” and Spirit Airlines disclaims any representation or warranty.