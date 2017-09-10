Don't Forget your Cactus: Moving Home

Like everyone else of my generation, I find apartments to live in through social media. There are seven different networks, thanks to the Internet Regulation Law (IRL) of 2023, enough to find you the type of apartment you want. I could use Facecloud to find a house of welcoming, bland people around my age. I could use Apple Plus to find those a few years older than me who never really migrated, those whom my mother used to call the last 'interesting' generation. Then again, they will tell you at excruciating length which music genres you should like. I always use MySpace.

So you will forgive my lack of surprise when I moved into a new room in Peckham last month and found my housemates are all within a few years of my age and enjoy late-night runs, cooking and pretending that doing one or two stretches and a downward dog every morning makes you a yogi. They are all, like me, struggling authors who draft and delete articles every other day about how technology has made us more efficient but not better in any meaningful sense.

One thing, however, shocked me (“Can You Guess What?” asks my literary mind, always on the lookout for new listicles). I am living next door to a man without his cactus.

As we know, cacti are the most important thing in any home. We all remember the famous 2045 marketing slogan, “a home is where the cactus is”; tacky, yet effective. Before cacti, I remember, moving rooms was an emotional drain. You would drag your stuff from one apartment – just lived-in enough for you to call it “home” in casual conversation, yet not enough that you didn't think of it without the address tagged on, that home-qualifier: Home, 23 Yemen Street, Yemen – and into another apartment with the same white walls and utilitarian furnishings, the smell of cheap cleaner and another address to memorise and forget.

Now, we take cacti for granted. Some of you will be young enough to have grown up with cacti in your homes. It must have been nice, those shiny spikes pumping out hormone enhancers to make your family feel relaxed night and day. I wonder how many divorces could have been avoided if there had been cacti when I was young.

So it was a surprise to see that Guy (name changed for privacy) has no cactus. He never had one apparently, having believed at the outset that it was a psuedo-scientific marketing ploy like “Clever Water” and never thinking to get one after, when it became apparent that it isn't. He still tells me it's just a cactus, for old times' sake. I respond, of course, that his home is just a house. I keep my tone light and laugh afterwards so I don't worry that he's worried that I'm worried about him.

Nonetheless, Guy has turned my thoughts to the innocent cactus, the last thing to pack up and the first thing to unpack. We are lucky to have cacti. In an age where we are constantly changing apartments and our parents are constantly changing theirs, it is nice to have something to hold on to that will artificially make us feel at home. It would be tough to endure such change without that feeling of an anchor, some stable neurological effect to make us feel rooted no matter where we are.

Then again, I remember when I too had no cactus. I think I enjoyed life. I had a rug and a diary that would follow me from room to room, country to country. Maybe, somehow we all find our own cacti. Maybe, after all that it is just a cactus.