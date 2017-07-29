Don't Give Up Before the Rose Blooms

Why aren’t I yet were I want to be?

I’ve had a healing so why aren’t I healed?

I’ve been working on my business why isn’t it successful?

I’ve been working on myself why do I still doubt myself? Why am I still sad? Why am I stuck?

Why?

Why?

Why?

Most of us have asked these or similar questions at times.

During my reflective journalling today I asked “how do I ‘turn’ my passion and gifts into a successful business?”

I was given an answer and as I read it I realised that the answer might be appropriate to many people currently trying or desiring to change something in their life. It might be in business or relationships or self or a situation.

So often we give up before our goal is reached. It is taking too long, there appears to be no change inspite of our efforts or there are challenges to face so we give up. We decide whatever we are doing isn’t working.

Growth and change takes time and care and this is what I was told today in answer to my question:

You don’t ‘turn’ your passion or gifts into anything, you can’t.

You allow them to develop, to grow, to morph.

You feed them and nurture them and give them space much like you would a prized rose bush.

No-one can ‘turn’ a seed into a prized rose bush regardless of how badly they want it, it is up to the seed. They must trust the seed to do its thing while giving it the best possible environment to grow and thrive in. That is all you can do. That is all anyone can do.

You can’t hold it to tight or its growth will be stunted, just like the seed needs room to grow so do your passions.

You can’t ignore it or it will fail before it ever germinates.

Trust when you can see no proof of its existence is vital and it is at that time that care and nurture are also essential.

You don’t dig up the seed seeking proof of its growth. You don’t constantly compare the seemingly bare soil with images of a rose bush and deem the seed a failure. You don’t water it once or twice and then give up thanks to the seeds lack of response (visible growth).

If you truly want to grow a prized rose bush and enjoy its blooms for years to come you patiently wait, tending lovingly to the hope which is still just a seed, giving it far more attention and effort than it has yet rewarded you for.

When the first shoot of growth appears though the soil you feel a rush of excitement. This first visual evidence of growth is an exciting and important step.

Yes it is proof of growth.

It is validation that your faith and focus and attention has been worthwhile.

But you don’t rest now, you don’t stop. The rose bush has not yet grown and it is certainly not yet your desired prized rose bush.

If you get complacent now the shoot will soon wither and die. You must continue tending to it, or in your case working, writing and sharing, with even more vigour now that you have been shown the ‘proof of potential’.

The shoot from the seed is proof of the potential of the seed to grow into a prized rose bush. There is still however much to do.

Through each stage of growth you continue to care for, water, feed and nuture your ‘potential’ rose bush. Just like your dreams, just like your growth, just like your desires.

You may admire the growth but you cannot rest upon it.

As your rose bush continues to grow you will have to adjust the amount of water and the type of food it receives, its needs are changing. You may even have to tend to weeds and deal with bugs or perhaps inclement weather that could threaten the growth of your rose bush. These are not signs that your rose bush wont thrive or that you are on the wrong path, they are just signs you must tend to it, nurture it and maybe adjust your care or focus. You don’t let these challenges beat you, you instead increase your resolve and deepen your commitment.

When the rose bush has grown you don’t chop it down when roses don’t appear instantly. You await the right season, you again ensure your care is just right for this stage of the bushes growth. You are patient yet vigilant.

Then when that first long awaited for bloom appears you quietly celebrate, you pat yourself on the back and feel a sense of pride but still you do not stop, your nurture continues and more blooms appear.

All your trust, your patience, your persistence, your nurture is rewarded with those blooms.

If you want the harvest to continue through more seasons and the blooms to get better and better you once again adjust your focus, adjust the care, but you continue.

Maybe in its second or third or even forth season it blooms the prize you have been waiting for, that seemingly perfect bloom, the bloom that will deem your rose bush a ‘prized rose bush’.

Developing your skill, growing your business, following your passion, healing your past, growing spiritually, working on your relationships are all the same.

It takes time and trust and care and nurture and persistence and faith ..... faith when nothing seems to be happening, commitment when the challenges and hard steps arise. You don’t show this faith and commitment once at the beginning of the journey, at the planting of the seed, you show it through all growth phases, through all the seasons.

Adjust yes but if you are certain of your desire to succeed or grow or heal or change DO NOT STOP.