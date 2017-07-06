Don't Half-Ass It!

It’s a cloudy, windy day here on Long Island, and after two brutal losses in my team’s softball games last night, I’m a little more perturbed than usual. I know — It’s just a game, it’s an amateur league, etc., but a wise man once told me there are two types of losses: You either lose to superior competition, or you beat yourself…

Last night, my team beat itself. We were the better offensive and defensive team in my opinion, and yet, we made some terrible mental mistakes due to lackadaisical effort and getting in our heads. Those types of losses piss me off more than you can possibly imagine!

The same types of debacles occur to many people on their weight loss journeys: They start trying to change with one foot out the door, expecting a miracle to occur. They’re willing to ‘test the waters’ of the next big diet, supplement, or workout program, and if whatever ‘it’ is doesn’t show them an adequate amount of results in a short period of time, it’s back to bingeing on junk food and sitting on their asses all day. There’s an unrealistic expectation that making regular exercise and quality nutrition a part of your lifestyle for a month will deliver the golden goose, and you can just sleepwalk through the rest of your life in those areas.

I hate to break it to you, but that ain’t ever gonna happen!

It doesn’t matter what diet, fitness program or BS guarantee a DVD gives you… If you’re only planning for the short-term, have no vision for the long-term, and don’t care about the message you’re sending to both yourself and to those around you, then you’re inevitably going to FAIL…

When I do ANYTHING competitive, whether it’s a partner workout, playing softball, or running a 5K, you can bet I’m going to give 100%! There are teams in the many softball leagues I’ve played in over the years that were simply better than mine, and that was that!! There were competitors in individual competitions that were just better than me at whatever we were competing in, and I didn’t feel too disappointed when it was all said and done because I know I gave it my all!!!

In those situations, I’ll simply tip my cap to the superior competitor or the superior team, learn what I can improve upon, work at those developing areas, and be better prepared for my next duel.

For losing weight and bettering your health, it’s about making every decision count! Achieving both goals is SIMPLE — Not easy! What’s tough is having the discipline and the wherewithal to continue to improve every single day.

And listen: Not every day is going to be better than the last! Shit happens, and we’re human — We’re bound to muck up!! The difference between someone who will successfully lose the weight and KEEP IT OFF versus someone who may reach their short-term goal but will gain it back inside of a year is how you handle setbacks.

Just like in a team sport, errors will be made — Just make sure they’re not mental lapses! And even when the rare mental lapse DOES occur, don’t let it spoil your cumulative effort over the course of your journey.

When it comes to Permanent Weight Loss, you’re in a constant battle against yourself and the instant gratification society in which we live. You won’t always win, but if you win 80% or more of the time, you’re going to be well on your way to living a long, healthy, and happy life!

Until tomorrow :-)

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you’re READY to take that first step on your health and weight loss journey, then you’re REALLY going to want to download my FREE report!

With 10 years of experience, SEVEN different fitness and nutrition certifications, and a sustained weight loss of 100 lbs., I think I know a thing or two about this Permanent Weight Loss thing ;-)

This report will provide you with the five strategies I personally used to lose 100 lbs., and KEEP THEM OFF! These are the same five strategies I teach my Permanent Weight Loss clients, and are the basis to losing weight and getting healthy once and for all!