Don’t have a seat at the table? Build your own table.

It’s a weird think being an observer. Sitting on the fringes of a meeting, desperate to have your say and participate, but being ignored. That’s what it’s like being a young person today.

Almost two years ago to the day, the United Nations sat down to draw out a list of 17 goals (Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs) they wanted to accomplish for a better world. They gave themselves a deadline – the year 2030 – as a benchmark point to accomplish those goals. They set themselves 169 targets, 2 indicators for each target, built a toungue-twisting plan for monitoring and evaluation called the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, encouraged the integration of youth, smacked all 197 countries on the butt and told them to ‘have at ‘em, tiger.’

To most, this probably means nothing but jargon. A lot of the time, to me, it sounds like hot air being blown around the room. Our passions for social issues aren’t usually framed around the SDGs. Instead, as a generation, our coming into conscious on social issues probably came on quite similar. We may have watched a documentary – ‘Blackfish’ perhaps, - which made us care about SDG14: Life Below Water. Or remember the Kony 2012 documentary? Perhaps made you think twice (or post twice on Facebook) about SDG16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

Of course, we never posed them in our minds under this framework. We were just a group of budding socially conscious individuals growing up in our own skin. Eventually, we grew into our skin, armed and dangerous with the knowledge and passion to make the changes we so desperately wanted.

I view the millennial response to injustice as sheer proof of why humans are innately good. While some older generations may say we are activists because it’s “cool,” the vast number of us are rising up because, 1000 ‘Blackfishes’ and ‘Kony2012’s’ later, we’ve found what makes us tick.

We rose up, attending marches across the world, raising our voices and our fists in solidarity. We marched in Charlottesville, at the Women’s March, the March for Science, the Climate March, and the March for Truth. We tweeted our solidarity. We watched in awe as the Malalas, the Mileys, and the Shailene Woodleys of the world stood up for what we, as a generation, believed was right. America Ferrera encouraged Latinos to vote (Gotta Kick It Up, anyone?) Emma Watson addressed the United Nations about He for She. Lady Gaga worked toward LGBT equality. We wore trendy t-shirts that said, “The Future is Female.” We got pumped up. Gender equality and climate change became sexy. We were making motion as a generation. How beautiful life is.

But the walls began to crumble. Marches in Charlottesville created no systematic change. Despite the worldwide success of the Women’s March, women across the globe are still victims of female genital mutilation, and the economic disparity between men and women is at its highest – 59%. Despite the Climate March, the United States has announced its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

And so, we slump back to our seats with our tails between our legs. After all, everyone who starts off as a socialist ends up a conservative, right?

The reality is that youth, as a collective, will never have a truly active seat at the table. Just as unqualified youth will never be trusted with open-heart surgery, young people will never be in charge of creating international law. It will be like this for the foreseeable future. Giving Emma Watson a 5-minute speech at the United Nations isn’t giving young people a seat at the table. It’s giving a young person a seat. This isn’t to discount the work that individuals can do, but we can only accomplish things as a collective. We can raise our fists in the air in protest, and kneel down alongside athletes in solidarity, but we still can’t sit at the adult table.

So what do we do if we can’t sit at the adult table? Do we leave Thanksgiving dinner before we stuff our faces with turkey legs and fill our cheeks with candied yams? Or do we settle for the kids table, and in the meantime, build relationships and partnerships and friendships and have dialogue so that once we are at the adult table, we’re bigger and badder than ever? Of course we choose the kids table. And we build alliances. And we grow, both as individuals, and as a collective, so that when it’s our turn, we’re ready to rule the roost.

These are our formative years – the years where we identify the systems that we want to change and figure out how to make it happen. As a generation, we’ll have built ourselves a badass kids table that has equipped us with the tools and skills to form how we want the world to look when we’re in charge. These are the years where we develop grassroots initiatives. These are the years that we harness our innate passion for partnerships (hello, SDG17) to engage in dialogues with the Stop Kony advocates, even if you’re one who wants to save the whales.