Don't Let An Eclipse Sabotage Your Relationships! Ask Toby Green, The 60SecondShrink for Answers.

Over the past several months, psychologist and Australian media personality Toby Green has been preparing to launch her new website, blog and podcasts. Toby Green – The 60SecondShrink ™ is providing her signature brand of Karate Chop Therapy to the Internet.

“When I came home from Australia, I decided to be semi-retired. I still have the occasional client, but I really wanted to do something that reached a larger audience.” Ms. Green said in our recent conversation, “I decided to use my 40 years of experience regarding relationships in Australia and translate these experiences to an American audience. Who knows? Maybe I’ll even get another book out of it.”

Toby is the author of several books written for the Australian market, and is working with her agent, Linda Langton, of Langton’s International Agency to develop another book geared towards American relationship needs. Meanwhile, she has been recording a series of weekly podcasts that will appear on her YOUTube , Facebook and Vimeo Channels, as well as her own website.

“I want to reach a large audience. People today need answers, but they aren’t always able to get to a full time therapist. With my blogs, and podcasts, I can answer some questions and steer them in the right direction. It’s by no means a comprehensive answer, but it opens the door for dialog.”

“Why Call it Karate Chop therapy?”

“Because it’s quick, in-and-out, direct and to the point.” Ms. Green explained. “Sometimes you need fast guidance to issues and Karate Chop Therapy provides that!”

What types of topics do you cover?

“Human behavior, I’m on it. It has always been my greatest area of interest”

Who is your target audience?

“Anyone asking why or how I can make my interactions better, - husband ,wife, boyfriends, girlfriends, bosses employees, in-laws, parents and even neighbors.”

Will you answer questions on your site and in the podcasts?

“Yes, I hope readers and listeners will submit their questions through subscribing to YouTube and leaving a comment, or via the contact form on my website, http://60secondshrink.com/ . I may not be able to answer each question individually, however, they may form the basis of a new podcast or blog entry.” Ms. Green replied, “I supplement each podcast topic with a more extensive blog entry.”

You have a FB presence as well, Are you going to be open to questions there, and how can people reach you with their queries?

“Private message me on the page. I may not be able to get back to you personally, but check the podcasts and blogs for answers.”

What types of psychology theories do you espouse the most? Who are your influences?

“ACT or Accountability and Commitment Therapy. This therapy is little known in the US but quite popular in Australia. I feel that it’s a good fit for Americans too. I am studying Mindfulness and will use it as well in the podcasts and blogs. ACT and Mindfulness together can help you maintain contact in the present moment rather than drifting off.”

Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) helps individuals live and behave in ways consistent with personal values while developing psychological flexibility. ACT works to address the tendency of some to view individuals who seek therapy as damaged or flawed and aims to help people realize the fullness and vitality of life. This fullness includes a wide spectrum of human experience, including the pain inevitably accompanying some situations. Mindfulness can be described as maintaining contact with the present moment rather than drifting off into automatic pilot. Mindfulness allows an individual to connect with the observing self, the part that is aware of but separate from the thinking self. Mindfulness techniques often help people increase awareness of each of the five senses as well as of their thoughts and emotions. ACT does not attempt to directly change or stop unwanted thoughts or feelings but instead encourages people to develop a new and compassionate relationship with those experiences.

Why did you decide on doing podcasts in addition to writing blog entries and answering questions?

Ms. Green smiled, “In order to reach anyone and everyone. To counter crappy psychobabble. Bad therapy isn’t neutral, it’s bad. It’s my cause to get good therapy out there and to negate the bad.