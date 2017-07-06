Don't Let Fear Be Your Focus Point

Sometimes I really, truly do like to run. The idyllic sky at the end of an early summer day. The cool breeze rushing over me. Those fleeting moments when I catch a glimpse of the blue heron who frequents the pond near my apartment. The feeling when the finish line is in sight.

But then there are the “other” times. Like when there’s a shooting pain in my side. Or my feet ache and I’m out of breath and I know I’m only halfway done with my run.

Yes, running and I have an interesting relationship. But, recently, I’ve been trying to go running on a more regular basis. The other day, I went for an evening run and found another reason I’ve come to enjoy running — learning.

Life lessons. Learning about myself. Learning about the world around me. Letting worries wash off me like the ever-present sweat droplets wicking off my forehead.

I learned a good lesson on this particular run. A lesson about fear and focus.

The Rabbit in the Flowers

Photo credit: Gary Bendig — https://unsplash.com/@kris_ricepees

June 21 — the longest day of the year — is a good day to run. The extra daylight hours give ample time to fit in some quality exercise. I grabbed my phone, popped in my headphones and cued up a podcast as I prepared to start my run. I figured I’d take a new route today. Our apartment complex was a labyrinthine network of roads that make for good running routes. Often I stick to the same route because I know the distance works well for me. But today I wanted something new.

I started off at an easy enough pace. I’ve been surprised at how quickly running has come back to me after taking such a long hiatus. But still, I try not to overdo it or wear myself out too much. The sky was preparing for sunset, a crash of oranges and blues ready for their performance at close of day.

Halfway through my run I usually start to “feel it.” A fleeting whisper telling me to stop. A nagging ache or a sudden stillness of the wind. Sweat droplets ooze with a longing thirst.

But I kept going.

I had now turned back around and was making my way home toward my apartment. On this particular route, I pass a few buildings with grassy areas between them before I get back into the apartment complex. I came upon one such place, when something unexpected happened.

Out of the corner of my eye, I saw something jump out of the grass. I was startled. I moved to the far side of the sidewalk and readied myself. Then, I noticed what it was.

A rabbit sitting quietly amid the grass and flowers.

For an instant, I had been fearful. I didn’t know what had jumped out at me, but I prepared for the worst. How silly I felt when my fear had been caused by a rabbit. I ran on under the sunset thinking about the silliness of fear.

Choose Higher

I write this to you today, not to impress you with my running ability. If you saw me on my run, surely that thought would not enter your mind. No, I write to you today to tell you this...

...you don’t have to choose fear.

Fear is sometimes a healthy reaction. But often in my life, I’ve found that it has been a limiting factor, too. I become fearful and worried about things in the future I have absolutely no knowledge of. When I get there, I realize it was just a rabbit in the flowers.

Things happen. We can’t always control life’s twists and turns. But we can choose our focus point. Running has taught me so much about this.

Instead of focusing on the pain in my side, I can focus on keeping an even pace. Better yet, I can focus on the beauty around me - the sky, the trees, the wind rustling their leaves. Sometimes, the pain becomes too much and I have to stop and rest. That’s ok. But the more I run, the less I have to do that.

Photo credit: Jennifer Birdie Shawker - https://unsplash.com/@nursebirdie

Maybe I’m crazy, but I think life is like that. I’m in my 20s. So much of adult life is still new to me. When I first face things like keeping track of a budget for my wife and I or taking on new responsibilities at work, I’m fearful. But the more I push ahead, the more I try, the more I shift my focus off of fear - the more peace I feel.

Choose higher. Don’t let fear limit you. You are a wonderful person and today has so many opportunities and treasures in store. Dive in. Run ahead with the wind at your back. Take in the sunset. Love and be loved.