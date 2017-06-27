Don't Let Summer Break Your Child's Diet

Years ago, kids slimmed down during the summer months because they rode bikes, went swimming, did cannonballs off the high dive and generally goofed off all day long. They were active from the time the sun rose until the street lights came on. I was one of those kids.
Today, it’s a much different picture. The average child spends 5 to 7 hours in front of some type of screen, like their phones, iPads, TV or other electronic device. They're also likely to be snacking when viewing digital media. As a result, studies show that young children are piling on pounds while on summer break. Researchers at the University of Texas followed 18,101 children from kindergarten through second grade and found kids are more likely to become overweight or obese during the summer break — when weight gain occurs at a rate that’s two to three times faster than during the school year.
Researchers blame summer weight gain on insufficient or irregular sleep, too much screen time, inadequate physical activity, increased snacking and too much access to food.
With school out, use these five steps from registered dietitians who specialize in childhood nutrition to keep your child’s diet on track this summer:
- Make sleep a priority. Kids need a lot of sleep – 9 to 11 hours is recommended for school-aged kids to help them eat right and stay active. A study of 690 school-age kids Italy reported that those who logged the most sleep were more likely to have a healthy body weight. What’s more, children who adhered to a traditional Mediterranean diet –rich in produce, pasta, olive oil and low in added sugars – were more likely to meet the recommended hours of sleep and were more physically active.
- Stock up on healthy choices. Children will eat what’s convenient, so make fresh fruit, veggies, low-fat dairy, whole grains and water readily available. “I cut up fruit like watermelon and cantaloupe to pull out when my kids are hungry and we keep a bowl of fruit on the counter. I also put together veggie trays of cut veggies with dip to stash in the fridge,” says Sally Kuzemchak, MS, RD, who blogs at RealMomNutrition.com.
- Choose smarter sips. Kids may want to cool off with a refreshing soda, lemonade, slushie or milkshake, but sugary beverages are nothing more than liquid candy. A small Sonic Orange Slush packs in 190 calories and 12 teaspoons of sugar – more sugar than most kids should have in an entire day! “Water is the best solution to keep your child well-hydrated, even if she’s playing a sport,” says Jill Castle, MS, RDN, Childhood Nutrition Expert and creator of The Kids Healthy Weight Project. Mounting research shows that liquid calories don’t provide the same satisfaction as solids, so kids won’t eat less to compensate for all the sugary calories that they drank.
- Limit screen time. Researchers believe that when kids are left to their own devices, will spend too much time on their devices. Excess screen time is consistently linked to increased risk for obesity, which is why experts recommend limiting screen time to 1 to 2 hours a day.
- Stick to an eating schedule. “Staying on a meal and snack schedule over the summer will help kids experience the real sensations of hunger and fullness,” says Castle. Staying on a meal and snack schedule that is more closely aligned with how she eats during the school year helps avoid mindlessly munching all day — or skipping meals to then overeat later.
