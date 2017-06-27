Don't Let Summer Break Your Child's Diet

Years ago, kids slimmed down during the summer months because they rode bikes, went swimming, did cannonballs off the high dive and generally goofed off all day long. They were active from the time the sun rose until the street lights came on. I was one of those kids.

Today, it’s a much different picture. The average child spends 5 to 7 hours in front of some type of screen, like their phones, iPads, TV or other electronic device. They're also likely to be snacking when viewing digital media. As a result, studies show that young children are piling on pounds while on summer break. Researchers at the University of Texas followed 18,101 children from kindergarten through second grade and found kids are more likely to become overweight or obese during the summer break — when weight gain occurs at a rate that’s two to three times faster than during the school year.