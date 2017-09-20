Don't Let These Feelings Consume You as a Leader or Manager

Leaders are not some mythical species, put on this earth to be a perfect example to the rest of us. They are as fallible as anyone else, but as the pressures of failure are that little bit higher, many tend to hide their true feelings behind a façade of strength and control.

It would be very interesting to explore which situations call for vulnerability and which call for resoluteness, but in this article, I would simply like to share some of the specific feelings in these leaders’ heads. I am sure that you will be able to discern little hints of each of these feeling in your managers every now and again. Everyone gets anxious, and much of the time the solution lies in knowing deep inside that eventually it all works out fine.

However, I urge you not to let these thoughts and feelings consume you, as you lead your team, division or company.

I don’t know what to do. Everyone feels lost sometimes, but leaders feel like they are the ones, who are supposed to be giving guidance rather than needing it. Impatience is often the root cause of this feeling – the route to take is not always immediately clear, and spending time collecting your thoughts and allowing the pieces of the puzzle to fall into place is often the solution. The three words “I don’t know” are the hallmark of the strongest leaders – they can’t know everything, but you can be sure that they will find someone who does.

I don’t feel appreciated. Leadership is a lonely mantle. The CEO has his head stuck in the strategic clouds, and most CEOs are not so given to everyday praise in any case. Some direct reports may be adept of giving feedback and showing their appreciation, but mostly, leaders have to learn to motivate themselves through their results and the results of their team. No one saying thank you? Suck it up and get on with making the difference that you know you are making.

I don’t think I’ll succeed. Success seems like a constant journey. As soon as you have achieved one goal, then the next one takes its place. Failures are inevitable on the way to success, but the nature of the journey is that these failures will plague you until you do finally reach your goal. The ratio is probably a little like this: “I don’t think I’ll succeed” 60%, “Hey, maybe this might have a chance” 39%, “Yes, We’ve done it” 1%. If you are always pushing yourself and your team to the limits, you will always feel that you are never quite there. Deep down, you do believe, but these fleeting doubts cannot be avoided.

Do people listen to me? One of the classic signs of insecurity, if a leader stops believing in themselves, they assume that others are stopping believing in them as well. They start to dilute their message as they are scared that it will not be accepted, and their effectiveness takes a dive because they are not speaking their mind. This sense of paranoia is then made worse by their employees suggesting improvements about the obviously second-rate suggestions. A vicious circle of doubt ensues, and they lose their confidence entirely.