Don't Settle, You're Not Asking For Too Much

Do not apologize for what you want in a relationship.

I come across quite a few women who question if what they want out of a man and relationship is unreasonable. I used to question my own standards as well thinking it was impossible to get even half of the things I wanted. Some men can make you feel as if what you’re asking for is too much. They can make you feel like you’re the crazy one when in reality, they just can’t love you the way you need to be loved and that’s okay. Just means he’s not the one.

I’m here to tell you that what you’re asking for is not unreasonable at all. It’s not impossible to find what you want so stop apologizing for your standards.

Don’t Settle

Don’t settle for a man you feel you can not trust 100% and I’m not talking about 98% or even 99% but ONE HUNDRED percent!

You should be able to be yourself and have you’re own life outside of him without him getting insecure, giving him an excuse to cheat on you.

You should not have to worry about what he is doing when you’re not looking. Don’t Settle for ANY man that provokes you to constantly look over your shoulder. You have your own great life too and have your own goals you want to accomplish. That should not stop just because you get with a man that’s too insecure to handle your greatness. You’re not asking for too much by wanting a man that’s trustworthy and supportive.

Don’t settle for a man that doesn’t care if he loses you or not. Men are often made out to be these big MACHO men with no feelings but that’s all bullshit. If he is living and breathing, he has feelings and he will definitely care if he loses you or not.

You’re not asking for too much to have a man being devastated at just the thought of losing you. You’re not asking for too much by wanting a man that will do everything in his power to keep you.

Don’t settle for a man that is too prideful to apologize to you when he messes up or hurts your feelings. Yes, even in a good relationship, the person you’re with will sometimes unintentionally hurt your feelings or you two may disagree on something.

Although he may not have meant to hurt you, he will still apologize just for the simple fact that he hurt you. Even if he doesn’t exactly quite understand how he hurt you, he will still apologize and make it right. You’re not asking for too much by wanting a man that actually is not afraid of apologizing to you whether he meant to hurt you or not.

Don’t settle for a man that’s afraid to tell you and show you how he really feels. Quit making excuses for him by thinking that men are incapable of expressing how they feel.

That’s a myth I wish would be debunked. If a man is crazy about you and actually cares, he will come out of his comfort zone and show and tell you how he truly feels about you. You’re not asking for too much by wanting a man that’s not afraid to show the world how much you really mean to him.

Don’t settle for a man that can’t leave his phone around you. If he is always apprehensive about you even holding his phone for a moment to use it for whatever reason, it’s not okay. He will then probably be apprehensive about anything that has to do with him and his personal life.

You’re not asking for too much by wanting a man that’s transparent enough to show you who he is and invite you into his life by sharing, and never hiding, who he really is.

Don’t settle for a man that doesn’t believe in being consistently there for you. I’m not talking about a man that picks and chooses when he can be there for you but a man that is there for you no matter what. You’re not asking for too much by wanting a man that you can actually depend on to be there for you without a shadow of a doubt.

Don’t settle for a man that doesn’t think you’re beautiful the way you are. You have a beautiful soul already and you shouldn’t have to change who you are as a person in order for him to accept you. You’re not asking for too much by wanting a man that appreciates every beautiful flaw you have.

“Don’t settle for a man that is unstable and in between jobs all the time. I know many feel you should grow together and start from the bottom together but it’s not okay for a man to bring you down and burden you with his personal problems. It’s not okay to struggle together.”

Yes, hard times can arise in any relationship but that’s different than settling for a man that starts off struggling and expects you to join in and struggle with him. You deserve a man that works just as hard as you. Any man that truly cares about you will not even want you to struggle with him. A good man will seek a woman that he can actually add to. You’re not asking for too much by wanting a man that is hard-working and able to provide.