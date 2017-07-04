Don't Stress Out: The Most Important Mindful Conversation You May Need

There is no one else apart from each of us to take the first steps to sanity, which includes our holistic health. Healthy people create healthy businesses where people matter, deeply.

The root of all health is in the brain. The trunk of it is in emotion. The branches and leaves are the body. The flower of health blooms when all parts work together. ~ Kurdish Saying

There are conversations happening regularly between your mind and your body. How you are feeling emotionally tends to impact how your body is functioning. I am by no means an expert on this, but as someone who owns a body and mind, I have experienced the correlation and dialogue that takes place, ,and sometimes, the miscommunication. I know that if I spend my day moving my body and exercising my mind, there are benefits.

Every day when we start a new, fresh day, we need to check in with ourselves. If we feel sick or ill, we may have nausea, chills, fatigue, aches and we may also bring with it feelings of sadness, disappointment or frustration. If we feel alive, we simply live, and send our body direct messages about how we intend to face the day with curiosity and hope. These conversations within ourselves matter in terms of the messages we are sending.

Before modern medicine emerged, in ancient times, there was a correlation made between emotions and disease. Mental and physical health were connected. Ayurvedic practices, for example, look at how balanced or imbalanced our system is.

Our bodies and minds are important teachers of how we experience the world and our own personal lives. To gain sanity, we need to invest in our holistic wellbeing. The conversations we have with ourselves are just as important as the ones we have with others, and ones we sometimes forget to have in our rush to get stuff done.

Vitamin W -- Wellness -- comes in healthy doses that we need to be mindful of, and we might need some Vitamin E - Effort -- and Vitamin D - Dialogue -- to help us find our balance and internal unity.

With reports of people from all over the globe being stressed out and burned out, it's time to look at this more closely on an individual basis and not succumb to becoming a statistic on someone's trend report. The bottom line is that many have forgot how to take care of ourselves in simple practical ways. Sure, the noise out there is deafening but doesn't freedom mean that we get the opportunity to choose between what we buy into and how we experience our lives?

You may travel to a tropical island and spend seven days retreating, but then, there you are back in the day-to-day grind, with sweet memories of paradise, and a reality of stress. And guess what? Stress is a killer.

Our perception of stress, and therefore our response to it, is an ever-changing thing that depends a great deal on the circumstances and settings in which we find ourselves. It depends on previous experience and knowledge, as well as on the actual event that has occurred. And it depends on memory, too. ~ Dr. Esther Sternberg

We learn to protect ourselves from external danger of strangers and criminals. But that manager you have may be making you ill because they are filled with their own stress and disease. They may be sharing their disease with you and how you react matters. How aware you are of how the outside stressors are impacting all of you is key.

What are the stressors around you?

And most importantly, what is inside of you?

What conversations are taking place between your mind, body and soul? Are they fulfilling? Can you change them?

What choices are you making?

What can you do today to infuse Vitamins W, E and D into your life?