Don't Take Advantage of Me, Ever Again

If there is one thing I dislike more than anything, it is when people try to be nice to me purely for self-gain. I write here not to rant, but to introduce an important topic: that of an unassuming person being taken advantage of at positively criminal levels.

Overall, I am a kind and unassuming person, always attempting to hold the people around me in the highest regard. While my genuine attitude is emotionally freeing, it also has hurt me terribly. As a child, I was teased at school, and I accepted taunts as truth because I respected the children who spake them. Perhaps more gravely, my father wreaked emotional havoc against my mother and I, with always the fear of physical violence. He would frequently ask, “I am right, aren’t I?” We had to agree with him and his irrationality, lest he got angrier. Thus, I accepted the negativity of others as a way to ensure peace.

This was a heavy burden for my child-self to bear. School was a fearful place, and I constantly begged to stay home to escape. I found myself frequently counting the years until junior high school. I knew no way to cope as a child, and as years passed, my difficulties shrouded me with a wordless affliction, which then blossomed into a series of maladaptive behaviors that were then diagnosed as mental illness. As a teen and college student, I suffered from clinical depression. Upon entering graduate school, I then developed schizoaffective disorder, a combination of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

These days, I have no interest in figuring the “cause” of my mental illness. Even if I knew it’s “reason,” that would not make it go away. I have spoken to therapists for many years, learning to piece together my tattered feelings into something more well-adjusted. This process allows for me to develop my intellectual sense of reason, which has served to support me when my feelings proved too weak. It took many years of utter social failure, so I perceived, before I was able to build myself up into something to be considered as “confident.”

Yet despite my years of therapy, I still found myself being taken advantage of terribly. I still was unable to stick up for myself, and I thought I was as good as garbage...

***

It was one warmish Valentine’s day several years ago, when I found myself despondent and sad, having failed in love yet again, rejected by some short-lived flame. In the cold sunlight, I walked around the Lower East Side in Manhattan before settling at Washington Square Park. I squatted down on the sidewalk against an iron fence and mourned my lot.

“You’re beautiful...” A random man approached me.

His compliment elevated my mood, and we conversed extensively. The hours passed as we walked about, eating at an expensive French restaurant, going to Urban Outfitters for some shopping. My naïve attitude served him well: that evening, he lured me into a hotel room and attempted to rape me. I mentally disconnected to the point that I had no idea I was even being violated, and I assume my lack of responsiveness caused the man to retract. I left the next morning unharmed, and the next day I received a call from the police telling me the man was arrested. He was a wanted serial rapist, known for slashing his victims with knives.

This situation could have been avoided if I had had a sense of survival, a sense of intuition which would indicate red flags in the face of danger. But I had none. My priority was to be nice, even at my own peril.

Another time, a “friendly acquaintance” from graduate school invited me to play violin at a recording session with his friends. No recording took place, but instead they took me to dinner. I ended up being taken to a motel with four men who tried to rape me. Again, my unresponsiveness seemed to drive them away, and they drove me home. How benevolent of them.

Yet another time, I was browsing for books at my local Barnes & Noble when a man went up to me, again telling me I was beautiful. I willingly went into his car and he molested me. I refused to give him my number, and he drove me home. He was benevolent too.

And yet another time, I was at another bookstore when another man approached me. He offered to do a psychic reading on me, and then I ended up doing sexual favors and such.

This is very dreadful to disclose. I do it not to shock, but to explain how devoid I was of any sense of personal survival. Why was I so compliant? Was this due to learned helplessness? A need to please others? I was akin to a baby falling for evil candy, never learning.

I also fell prey to some psychics who claimed that they could heal me of my mental illness, or as they called it, spiritual affliction. One psychic told me that I was being haunted by a spirit named Omar from my most recent past life. Apparently, Omar was a man with whom I made a dark magic pact, and I did not keep up my end of the bargain. Thus, Omar was haunting me, and he needed to be prayed away. The psychic demanded that I pay her $2400 to do this “work,” although I only had $1500 on my credit card. I maxed this out and paid her in cash, and she gave me 24 little candles from the dollar store and 24 “stones,” mere glass discs for an aquarium tank. When I lost 3 of the stones, she charged me $300 to replace them. After meditating unsuccessfully, I walked away, the work “unfinished.”

This experience of being taken advantage of even occurred quite recently, when externally it appeared that I was significantly recovered from mental illness. At the end of February in 2015, three months after starting my first full-time job ever (where I am still employed), I walked through Main Street Flushing with a tired affect, commuting from work to home.

“Wow...you have such amazing energy. But I have something to tell you.” She called herself Sister Amanda.

I followed this woman to her home and paid her $60 for her to tell me that I had demons around me that needed to be driven away. As I made frequent visits to her home, I told her about my mental illness and the content of my delusions, including times when I feared I was the reincarnation of Beethoven and also the Antichrist. She of course pounced on this opportunity, telling me that I had to pay her money or else demons would drag me to hell. In six months, I paid her over $9000, most of my paycheck. She told me to keep our work “secret, or else it won’t work.”

It got to a point where pressure built within me, and I told my many friends and family. I was so afraid even when I stopped going to see her. Everyone was so puzzled.

“Neesa, you’re not evil. You’re not the Antichrist.”

“Are you sure?”

“Yes. You’re not a devil. You’re a good person.” The words of many people.

I really don’t understand why these people exist. Rapists, extortionists, bloody criminals all of them. Why is it that some people feel that the only way to get by is to take advantage of someone? Why is it that people get a certain sense of thrill when they harm or swindle another person?

I recall the eyes of Sister Amanda. They were bright and enthusiastic, but also glassy. The smile on her face felt warm, but I subconsciously felt a sense of lack. It was uncanny, how at times she read the very thoughts of my mind. She said things that struck a deep chord, and this connection I had with her served a therapeutic purpose also. I told her everything about me. I trusted her. She became a friend, and I became emotionally invested.

Although I regret losing the money, I am just happy to be free of these people. I’ve lost enough to know that every part of me is of value. My body is of value. My thoughts are of value, even though my brain is heavily medicated. My soul and its yearnings are of value.

I currently work as a peer specialist at a mental health agency. I publicly disclose my experiences to my clients, thus connecting with them in ways that others cannot. You cannot get a Masters in insanity from any university, at least that represented by a mere diploma. In any case, I now am fiercely devoted to my work, and I strive to advocate for my clients.

Now I finally have the strength to advocate for myself too. I realize that it is NOT an act of selfishness to keep myself safe. I am not selfish when I advocate for my needs. When others demean me, no amount of submissiveness will ever make those people happy.

Some people get angry when they are disrespected, and altercations occur. Verbal fighting, fists flying and so forth. But for me, I have no energy for this. I also have no need to assert my sense of pride. For me, I just walk away. Again, these people will never be satisfied, and my winning up on them will not satisfy me either.

But with these criminal types, I guess they ARE satisfied by winning up on other “poor saps” like me. It’s just sad. But it’s also sad that people with mental illness are painted in the same way as these criminals. Some people believe we have the potential for this same criminality.