Don’t Wait to Get Involved: There Are Elections This Year

It seems like we can’t stop talking about the 2020 presidential race.

I get it! Donald Trump is a garbage monster, and it’s vital that we vote him out. But while this is an important conversation, we also have to remember that there are critical elections in cities and towns across the country that we can vote in as soon as next month.

Most municipalities have elections in odd years, and these offices control policy that impacts our daily lives. Cities and towns can raise the minimum wage and pass non-discrimination ordinances, regulate pollution and build affordable housing. They can foster community and responsive government, or, with the wrong leadership, they can do the opposite.

And the people making these decisions don’t just stay on the city council. Local government is where our national politicians get their start. Before he was a presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders was the mayor of Burlington, Vermont. So when we go to vote this fall, we’re not just voting for folks to represent us locally. We’re voting for our future Senators, Governors, or Presidents.

The right has known this for years. They elect young folks locally and build their bench. But on the left, we’ve focused more narrowly on higher-profile federal and statewide offices.

This is why LaunchProgress was started, to help young, diverse, bold progressives get elected to their first or second office, creating transformative local change and building a progressive pipeline. Over the past several cycles, we’ve helped to elect nine candidates to state and local office. This year, we’re working with 17 candidates running for everything from school board to mayor to city clerk. If they win, these folks will create meaningful, positive change.

Our votes, for mayor, city council, and school board this fall, really, really matter. But too few of us engage with these local races. In nearly three-quarters of America’s largest cities, fewer than thirty percent of eligible adults voted in their most recent mayoral election. In New York City, in 2017, just fourteen percent of eligible voters participated in the election for City Council, which controls an $82 billion budget. This has to change.

So, over the next 30 days, make it your mission to engage locally. Read the political coverage in your local paper. Knock on doors for a city council candidate. Talk with your friends and family about the issues impacting your hometown.