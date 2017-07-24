DOOMSDAY SUMMER 2017: DIPLOMACY NEEDS MORE THAN HAND-WRINGING

A World in Disarray[1] , The Retreat of Western Liberalism[2], Grave New World, The End of Globalization The Return of History[3], and Destined for War : Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap[4]? . Summer 2017 has been filled with compelling material for readers interested in the dismal state of international relations. The capacity of world leaders to work together on the problems that are part of global interdependence is diminishing fast. Increasing populism, aggressive nationalism, the rise of inequality, fake news and cyber vulnerability mean we are losing some of the common values and norms on which we have relied since 1945. Globalization, far from providing forces of convergence, is sowing the seeds of fragmentation and alienation. The authors collectively identify many symptoms of our malaise but have few recommendations for treatment.

This is not surprising. Diplomatic methods have not been collectively re-examined in the last 50 years. We badly need new options. The post World War 2 era produced The United Nations, its agencies and peacekeeping, the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic Relation the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the Law of the Sea convention. The 21st century has done less in setting new global norms which are mainstays of diplomacy. The world has lost the military and ideological power blocs that helped structure diplomacy for so long. The capacity of the non-state actor to disrupt in a digital age is much greater than ever it was during the Cold War. The United States is increasingly unable or unwilling to defend a global rules-based system while Russia is picking holes in the structures diplomacy has built. China has proved that western liberalism is not the only path to massive growth and poverty elimination and a model that will command imitators. In July the G 20 showed again the world sticking to the old model of stylized and fortified meetings with no consensus building mechanisms.

Diplomacy needs action not just hand-wringing. Currently it is sitting on its complacent hands. The first modern comprehensive guide to Diplomatic Practice appeared 100 years ago in 2017. In it Ernest Satow said that diplomacy needed to apply itself in ‘the application of intelligence and tact to the conduct of official relations between governments of independent states’. No-one would claim this is easy but 100 years on it’s time to put some ideas on the table.

The authors of summer 2017 have a feeling for what is needed. For Stephen D. King successful globalization must involve ‘cross-border sponsorship of both ideas and institutions that help underwrite our obligations and responsibilities to each other’. Graham Allison suggests a challenge for diplomacy if conflict is to be avoided and ‘finding ways in which internationalists’ understanding of the world can be translated into new forms of cooperation remains among the most intriguing opportunities.’

Diplomatic reform is needed in three main areas - institutions, the roles of the non-state sector and the digital revolution. Institutions generally bump up against sovereignty and rivalry. That is no excuse complete diplomatic inaction. The most doable areas for progress in 2017 are in thenon-state sector and digitalization.

Many non-state actors wish to hurt diplomacy. But others are global in their activities, non-national in their identity and recognize that collective security and prosperity are just as important for their success as they are for states. Diplomacy’s cooperation with the non-state sector has spanned centuries as the East India Company and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation show. But so far it has been an ad hoc, piecemeal approach with no sustained commitment of resources or staff from influential NGOS. Diplomacy is missing an opportunity.

How might this be remedied? There are two possible models based on functioning organizations. One is the US Peace Corps. Volunteers from all walks of life are employed by a government –The United States- to serve on international projects. After two years in the Corps they return to their previous employment having contributed to a wider cause. A similar international corps could be recruited by governments, perhaps the G 20 members. They would commit time to brainstorm collectively with their peers committed to improving diplomacy’s options. They would be a permanent consulting resource collaborating virtually

Another model is the World Economic Forum Young Leaders Group which brings together under 40s recognized for new ideas and drive. They too could have a roving brief to go beyond the seminars and canapés of Davos and get into the weeds of international consensus building.

Diplomacy is a collective absentee from cyberspace. At present the cyberspace is enthusiastically exploited by many forces whose interests are opposed to diplomacy. Instantaneous communication and unedited information mean diplomacy’s negotiating functions and discrete messaging is being shouted down. The speed and extremism of those seeking attention means the slow-turning wheels of national bureaucracies are not in the same race. Diplomacy needs to get back into the arena because the next extremist recruiters and disrupters are plotting more nasty shocks for those who seek to smooth the edges of division. Again, our consultant brainstormers could be tasked battling for diplomacy in cyberspace

Summer 2017 does not seem an auspicious time to build consensus-based solutions. But diplomacy can still show it is ‘intelligent ‘enough to adapt as Satow would have wanted. The ideas outlined here are only a few of the possibilities. How we do diplomacy needs to get back on the agenda. The options it develops should not be specific to the latest crisis. It needs to equip itself to respond to anything the world of 2017 might throw at it, doomsday scenarios and all.

[1] A World in Disarray, Richard Haass, Penguin Press New York, 2017

[2] The Retreat of Western Liberalism, Edward Luce, Atlantic Monthly Press , 2017

[3] Grave New World, The End of Globalization and The Return of History Stephen D. King, Yale University Press, 2017