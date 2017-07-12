Do's and Don’ts of Online Dating - Part II

Have you ever wondered if you’re making a good impression when dating someone new? Whether you’ve met someone through online dating or through other means, you may be leaving the wrong impression without realizing it. Areas where I see daters commonly fall short include:

Texting - People usually like to text because of the added layer of security that comes with not actually having to speak to someone. But, texts can frequently get misconstrued.

Pictures - In a moment of bad judgment, a person might send inappropriate pictures. This almost always results in regret later on.

Online profile bios - Your profile is your first impression, but all too often people have the wrong stuff on their profile.

Pictures…again – As the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words” and it couldn’t be truer. The pictures that you include on your dating profile should be a healthy mixture of your lifestyle.

In this video interview, you’ll hear me share tips that will help make you a more successful dater including: