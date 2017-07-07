News Anchor Doug Fernandez Throws Up Papers In Disgust After Tech Glitch

Doug Fernandez of KOAT in Albuquerque, New Mexico, just couldn’t take it anymore.

The news anchor was cutting away to a reporter in the field when he realized that the remote shot wasn’t ready. He noted the problem and moved on to another story ― just in time for the on-location feed to kick in and interrupt him.

So he threw his papers up in the air and appeared to walk off the set.

Fernandez’s frustration went viral this week. Here’s another look at the pivotal moment: