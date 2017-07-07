WEIRD NEWS
07/07/2017 09:15 am ET

News Anchor Doug Fernandez Throws Up Papers In Disgust After Tech Glitch

Ya gotta love live television.

By Ron Dicker

Doug Fernandez of KOAT in Albuquerque, New Mexico, just couldn’t take it anymore.

The news anchor was cutting away to a reporter in the field when he realized that the remote shot wasn’t ready. He noted the problem and moved on to another story ― just in time for the on-location feed to kick in and interrupt him.

So he threw his papers up in the air and appeared to walk off the set. 

Fernandez’s frustration went viral this week. Here’s another look at the pivotal moment:

We wonder, for dignity’s sake, if he would have been better off handling the difficulty like a BBC broadcaster who stoically endured several minutes of glitches last month.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

10 Hilarious News Blooper GIFs
Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Albuquerque New Mexico
Subscribe to the Weird News email.
Truth is stranger than fiction. Step into the world of weird news.
News Anchor Doug Fernandez Throws Up Papers In Disgust After Tech Glitch

CONVERSATIONS