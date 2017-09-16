Shelter Finds Perfect Solution For Sweet Senior Cat Who Just Wants To Be Held

Dougie the cat loves being held.

The 15-year-old ginger feline, a resident of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Maine, loves being held so much that when he’s not in someone’s arms, his “meow can be heard from galaxies far away,” the animal shelter wrote on Facebook.

While people are surely happy to oblige Dougie, having a cat in your arms at all times can be somewhat of a hindrance for shelter staff. Feline team member Robert Weimer, for instance, has work to get done. Luckily, the organization came up with the purr-fect solution.

“We thought creatively and decided a baby bjorn allowed Robert to both hold Dougie and do his job effectively,” the shelter explained in a Facebook post. A photo features the cat calmly perched in the carrier on Weimer’s chest.

Dougie, who has been receiving medical treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, is up for adoption as of this week.

He will need a human family able to attend to his medical needs related to IBD, which includes a special diet. In return, they’ll get the company of a pretty awesome cat.

“He loves affection and to be near his people all the time,” Jeana Roth, director of community engagement at the shelter, told HuffPost. “He’s also very chatty and will even give kisses when you ask him for them. He gets along well with other pets and even grooms them.”

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland Robert Weimer and Dougie share a kiss.