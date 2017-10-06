Dove Self-Esteem Project: What Real Beauty Means

Young girls are told that beauty starts from within, but few of them believe it since the multi-billion dollar beauty industry focuses on the outside. With the outburst of teen YouTubers, Bloggers and Influencers, paid to promote products to transform their appearances, the girls find themselves in a very confusing time. On one hand, they watch these rising stars spend hours covering every single imperfection on their faces, and on the other one, they are told to embrace natural beauty. As a result, their self-esteem lacks confidence, due to the mixed messages they are receiving.

Dove, a brand we all love and trust, probably because their campaigns feature real women and not models or celebrities, understand the struggle young girls are facing right now. The brand launched the Dove Self-Esteem Project to change the perception of beauty among young people. Beauty should be about self-confidence and not anxiety, It should be about building up and not tearing down. Unfortunately, research conducted by the brand showed that 8 out of 10 girls are not happy with their looks. In fact, they are suffering, facing possible eating disorders, and social anxiety. The sadness in these findings is that girls are living in fear and are afraid to reach their full potential because their looks are holding them back. They are not attending parties, joining sports teams or raising their hands in class.

To spread the word about the project, Dove partnered with the brains behind Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice and Scandal; television producer, screenwriter and author Shonda Rhimes. According to Rhimes, Creative Director of Real Beauty Productions, the goal of the project is to be the place where real women come to share their stories, inspire young people and challenge the industry about what real beauty is. In other words, “it puts the power of storytelling into the hands of real women.”

“When you persevere through all the challenges in life, that allows you to become stronger and confident. That's beauty - Diana”.

The production has created three empowering films, all of them unique and told by regular, warrior women like you and me. The third installment features Diana Wright, a NYC teacher, athlete and mom of two, whose leg was amputated due to a car accident. After that life-changing moment, when she was told at the hospital, she was going to have to learn to walk again with one leg, Diana decided to live up to the expectations of her name. She was named after Diana Prince, the fictional character Wonder Woman was based upon. Diana found inner strength in her daughters, her students and pushed forward to accomplish everything she was planning on doing. One leg wasn’t going to stop her.