Dove 'Regrets' Soap Ad Showing Black Woman Turning Into White Woman

Dove has removed a Facebook ad that sparked outrage over the weekend for showcasing its body wash alongside a black woman who was shown pulling off her brown T-shirt to reveal a white woman wearing an ivory T-shirt.

Screenshots of the ad went viral on social media after makeup artist and model Naomi Leann Blake posted them to her Facebook page on Friday.

As the ad continued, the white woman then took off her shirt and revealed a third woman, shown below.

On Sunday, the Unilever-owned beauty brand posted statements on Twitter and Facebook saying the ad “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.”

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

The official response did little to stem the outrage against the brand, which has come under fire in the past for using racially-insensitive advertising despite marketing itself as a beauty company that celebrates diversity.

Okay, Dove...

One racist ad makes you suspect.

Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty. pic.twitter.com/hAwNCN84h2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 8, 2017

Critics, including film producer Tariq Nasheed and historian Francois Soyer, were also quick to point out the history of racist soap advertisements used to sell cleansing products.

Let's be clear, Dove knew exactly what they were doing with their racist ad. Soap companies used to do this racist theme all the time pic.twitter.com/EzvAiExNcP — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 8, 2017

LT: Context for the Dove ad scandal: there is a long history of racist ads used to sell soap in the West. 🤢🙁 pic.twitter.com/daC7vgnIPM — Francois Soyer (@FJSoyer) October 8, 2017

Which really makes it scarcely believable that a group of people at Dove gathered around a table thought that this was a "good idea". 🤦‍♂️😞 https://t.co/dwMZ1RctO5 — Francois Soyer (@FJSoyer) October 8, 2017

Many critics also wondered about the diversity of employees working at Dove:

I really would like to know who exactly had a seat at the table making this decision. https://t.co/rPRxB61Exl — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 8, 2017

Lol did this even look right to y'all? I mean your whole team sat down and cleared this bullshit right here? How? pic.twitter.com/WzsZfpkxAr — Musimbwa (@UNcubeOthungayo) October 7, 2017