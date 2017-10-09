Dove’s Hard Lesson: Understanding the Importance of Diversity

Recently the global soap and skincare company, Dove, came under fire for their lack of sensitivity in their ads. The commercial in question- that quickly spread through social media- depicts an African American woman taking off her brown shirt to reveal a Caucasian woman wearing a white shirt underneath. While there is more to the ad, in which the Caucasian woman also takes her shirt off to become another ethnicity, it’s hard to fathom how this PR debacle got approved in the first place.

Or is it?

While Dove has publically apologized for “missing the mark” others are saying that this is a clear example of how underrepresenting people of all backgrounds in the workplace can hurt a company- and I think they may be on to something.

Not only does this point to the incredible need for inclusion in the workplace, but also the problem with empty value statements and company policies. For those tasked with tackling company culture they already know that what you say you stand for and how you actually act can be two entirely different things. Take for example Dove’s own mission statement: “Dove believes that beauty is not one dimensional; it is not defined by your age, the shape or size of your body, the colour of your skin or your hair – it’s feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. We invite all women to realise their personal potential for beauty by engaging them with products that deliver superior care.”

While they seem to pride themselves in being an inclusive company for their customers- noting that women with all hair and skin colors are celebrated- it seems that everyone in the boardroom from the person creating the ad to the designers to the person approving the final product all seem to lack the personal understanding of how this ad could be offensive.

One time, perhaps, it is a mistake- something innocently overlooked. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the only ad from Dove in recent years; back in 2011, Dove again created an ad that seemed to show a woman going from “before and dirty” to “after and clean” by using first an African American woman and ending with a Caucasian woman.

So it begs the question: Is Dove a culturally diverse company?