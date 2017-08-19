Down in De Keys.

Only Child Bahia Honda State Park

When I need a little break or an escape I go down to the keys for a little relief. I love the scenery driving over the big bridges. All times of day are beautiful but just around sunset is Spectacular, like super spectacular. It's glorious the way the sun beams on the water. The little boat sails against such a wide expanse of blue water is stunning. I feel small and as though I am driving in a postcard or a movie. It feels unreal or fake but it's not.

Me

One of my favorite places is the Bahia Honda State Park, the beach there has clear , shallow water. It's never crowded and feels like my own little secret cove. The view of the old bridge against the setting sun is like none other. On my way back I like to stop at Morada Bay restaurant or Lorelei's for a bite to eat and Dairy Queen for ice cream and my bliss is complete. Hope you enjoy the pics as much as I enjoyed the actual view.