Down The Trail of Tears

Spotted Elk

I’ve always enjoyed the smell of fresh cut wood.

I can’t say the same for a fireplace or campfire. Maybe it’s my background. Maybe somewhere locked in my ancestral DNA is the memory of both.

My birth-father, Herbert, was a flight engineer on a B17 during World War 2. They were on a bombing mission when they were shot down. Out of 10 members of the flight crew, six survived and taken prisoner. For months Herbert was held in Stalag Luft III in Sagan, Nazi Germany. The same stalag experienced the great escape in April 1944.

My birth-mother, Evelyn, was 100% Indian. Her father was Lakota and her mother was Cherokee. Her grandfather, Spotted Elk, was shot down while his son — her father — watched.

My grandfather left Pine Ridge the next morning. He started walking and didn’t stop until he got to the mountains of Virginia.

Evelyn’s maternal ancestors descended from Indians forced out of north Georgia by Andrew Jackson. As her ancestors entered Tennessee, a group slipped into the night and headed north. They stopped when they got into the back country of Virginia’s hill country. It was there, 70-years later, my grandmother was born.

This is part of a planned three-part series about the Trail of Tears. The series culminates with a modern day Powwow in Clarkesville, Tennessee, the last stop before the Cherokee turned west to Oklahoma.

Jerry Nelson is an American freelance writer now living the expat life in Argentina.

A descendant of both Lakota and Cherokee, Jerry has felt kinship with the American Indian his entire life.

