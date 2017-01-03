Dr. Elizabeth Boham on Breast Cancer, Women's Wellness and Becoming the CEO of Your Health

I am so excited to share a recent interview that I did with Dr. Elizabeth Boham, my dear friend and long-time colleague here at The UltraWellness Center in Lenox, Massachusetts. She is Board Certified in Family Medicine from Albany Medical School and an Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner. She also has her undergraduate degree in nutritional biochemistry from Cornell University and her graduate degree and Registered Dietitian from Columbia University.

Dr. Boham joined my team in 2007. What is so interesting about her journey is that she knows first-hand how difficult it can be to navigate through the health-care system. She was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30 and discovered Functional Medicine and the importance of evaluating all systems in the body to discover the underlying cause for dysfunction.

Here at our center, Dr. Boham and I take on some of the most difficult cases, and I am simply amazed by her dedication to creating health for her patients. She focuses on a variety of topics, including Women’s Health and Breast Cancer Prevention, insulin resistance, heart health, weight control, allergies, children's health and development, hormone balance including adrenal fatigue and thyroid disorders, digestive imbalances. She also has a free e-book called, Breast Wellness: Tools to Prevent and Heal from Breast Cancer, which explores the Functional Medicine approach to keeping your breasts and whole body well. Through her practice and lecturing, she has helped thousands of people achieve their goals of optimum health and wellness.

In this interview, Dr. Boham and I talk about the importance of Functional Medicine, and she shares more about her own experience dealing with breast cancer, as well as her work with patients.

For more information about working with Dr. Boham and our team at The UltraWellness Center, visit us here: www.ultrawellnesscenter.com

Thanks for watching! Mark Hyman, MD.