Dr. Gayle E. Pitman Talks Children’s Book Addressing LGBT History (AUDIO)

This week I talked with Dr. Gayle E. Pitman about her new children’s book entitled When You Look Out the Window: How Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin Built a Community. Published by Magination Press, which is the children’s book imprint of the American Psychological Association, the book is about the pioneering lesbian activists Lyon and Martin and is written for children ages 4 to 8 with beautiful illustrations by Christopher Lyles. When You Look Out the Window depicts Phyllis and Del pointing out landmarks throughout the city of San Francisco from the panoramic view from the window of their home. Each landmark tells a piece of the story of one of San Francisco’s most legendary couples and how their work for LGBT rights transformed their community and sending ripple effects around the world. As we approach LGBT History Month this October it is important for parents, caregivers and educators to provide information about our LGBTQ community’s history whose stories are far too often neglected or ignored. I talked to Dr. Pitman about her inspiration for writing When You Look Out the Window: How Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin Built a Community and her spin on our LGBTQ issues.