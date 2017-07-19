"Dr. Kool" Continues with the Family Business of Education

Dr. William Blake was born to be an educator and chooses to be a leader. He’s been a principal at Stephen Decatur Middle School, MD, an assistant principal at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School, an Adjunct professor and a hoverboard pilot. He’s Dr. KOOL on Twitter with the handle @TheKoolestDoc and there’s an avatar of him shaking hands with former President Obama. He even finds time to produce content for his own YouTube channel.

Will is a recent graduate of the AASA/Howard University Urban Superintendent Academy. I had the chance to talk with him at the recent AASA conference in New Orleans and asked him about being part of the AASA/Howard University cohort. He explained that the experience allows Academy members to surround themselves with like-minded leaders who want to be champions for children. The cohort model promotes collaboration and teamwork that carries forward into individual career paths.

To Will, education is a family business. His father, grandparents, aunts and uncles were all education professionals. He believes children should have positive role models who not only resemble them in looks but come from similar backgrounds. He is living proof of that philosophy, currently working in the same district where he graduated from high school.

The first thing Will wants to do when he gets a superintendent post is to share his vision with his district to make sure that every child is college and career ready. He wants to listen and learn about what needs to happen to make that vision possible.

It’s an open-mindedness and willingness to adapt and become informed that has this future superintendent on the fast track to success.

About Dr. William Blake

Dr. William Blake is an educator and administrator who has served as a Principal and Assistant Principal in Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) and an Adjunct Professor at Morgan State University. As a product of PGCPS, Dr. Blake displays a sincere dedication to serving as an innovative educator, who is determined to educate youth and inspire them to create their individual “Blueprint of Success.”

Dr. Blake graduated from Forestville High in 2002. He went on to attend Morgan State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Family & Consumer Sciences. Shortly after graduation Dr. Blake was hired by PGCPS as the Family & Consumer Sciences Teacher at Gwynn Park High School. Mr. Blake’s drive and eagerness to actively participate in the educational culture in PGCPS has allowed him to serve as Director of Peer Mediation, Senior Class Advisor, Curriculum Writer, Mentor Teacher and Administrative Intern in his first three years.

While learning the ropes of being an educator, Mr. Blake simultaneously completed coursework to earn his Master’s Degree from Trinity University in Curriculum & Instruction. He earned his Doctoral Degree at The University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Follow Dr. William Blake on Twitter.

Further Reading:

Journal Inquirer - Urban schools suddenly improve following criticism by DeVos

Detroit Free Press - The 3 biggest challenges for new superintendent of Detroit schools

Additional Reading:

Global leadership embracing professional coaching

Scaling personalized learning for school districts

A look at culturally responsive school educators

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.