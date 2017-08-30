Dr. Neema Tillery- Moore; Why She is America's Favorite Doctor

Authentic. Loving. Driven. And zealous are just a few words to describe the phenomenal Dr.Neema Tillery-Moore. She is fierce in every sense of the word! Not a stranger to hard work; nor afraid to do what needs to be done to get job done. She is a woman who is constantly evolving, and who embraces and tackles change head on. I had the opportunity to sit and speak with her and learn why she is being prepped to be known as “America’s Favorite Doctor”

CP: Who's Dr.Neema Tillery-Moore at her core?

Dr.Moore: Dr. Neema Moore is a wife, a mom, chiropractor, and a wellness doctor. And my purpose in life is to motivate and empower people to walk in their greatness. I am passionate about helping women step into their best selves and living their best life. But I believe that being your best self and walking in your greatness starts with knowing that greatness lies within in all of us and we all have special gifts and talents that we can only give to the world.

CP: Why are you so passionate about helping young girls and women thrive?

Dr.Moore: I am passionate about helping young girls and women thrive because we are such a vital part of our families and communities. So many times I see women, diming their light, depressed, lacking confidence. I want to see women walk in their light and know that greatness lies within all of them. I believe women need mentors and coaching someone who is 10 -12 steps ahead of them who genuinely want them to win, and can guide through the challenges of life. It is so important for women to have someone to look up to that has already experienced what they are going through. A coach or a mentor can make all the difference in being successful and avoiding pitfalls.

CP: Tell us about your business?

Dr.Moore: My business is centered on health and wellness. I have owned my own practice for over decade in Northern VA where I see people of all ages from infants to seasoned adults in their 90’s. My goal is to help my patients get out of pain, get healthy, and heal faster. I teach patients that their body is a temple, and wellness starts within. And no matter what age you are you can always reclaim your health.

CP: Where do you see yourself in the next 2 to 5 years?

Dr.Moore: I see myself in the next 2-5 years owning more office locations around the country that will be wellness centers for the mind, body, and spirit. It will encompass things such as, yoga, meditation, dance, nutrition, chiropractic, therapy, and overall wellness development. And continuing to be a resource and a light for the communities that we will be located in.

CP: What’s next for Dr.Moore?

Dr.Moore: I believe in continuing to work on myself, and progressing at being my best self. Which means focusing on being a great wife, and great mother to my twins and, working on my health. My husband and I continuously work on personal growth and development so I am always reading personal development books, and going to seminars that can make me a better parent, and a better person for my community. I believe I cannot serve from an empty cup I can only serve best from my overflow.

CP: How do you handle setbacks?

Dr.Moore : (laughing) And then after that I pull myself together dust myself off and get back to what I like to call my “ Center ”. Which is when I go into continuous prayer, and mediation about what to do next. Life is about setbacks just as much as it is about the wins. We need both. Our setbacks build our character and give us strength to help create our foundation for the future. So a set backs can actually be all part of your journey and if looked at in the correct perspective, set backs can take you to the next level build your character, and give you a solid foundation to be unmoved.

Dr.Moore’s willingness to go the extra mile is what makes her uniquely different from others. This doctor is taking the health world by storm; one patient at a time!

