Dr. Pauline-Abby Lovelace: Mother, Entrepreneur & Author

Dr. Pauline Abby Lovelace, is a full-time Mompreneur. She is the mother of four (4) children, an Author and a full time Real Estate Broker at EMPIRE FORTUNE REAL ESTATE, LLC. She is certified as a Short Sale Specialist and a Forensic Mortgage Analyst.

One Brokerage in Multiple Locations!

Pauline-Abby has spent many years on Wall Street (Banking), but after the economic collapse in 2009, she left Corporate America. During that time she experienced a painful divorce from her husband and decided that it was time to travel the world and spend time with family.

Despite the setbacks she faced, in 2012, Pauline-Abby Lovelace decided to pursue a career in Real Estate, which she gained interest in after purchasing her first home one year after she graduated from college at age 23. She has used her experience in finance coupled with her sparkling personality to establish EMPIRE FORTUNE REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC. As an agent she has successfully listed and sold many properties in both Long Island and the New York Metropolitan areas.

Dr. Lovelace is the Author of The Secret of Wealthy Home Sellers and is an Ambassador for Handbags of Hope for Domestic Abused Women and Children. She is the Founder of ‘The King’s Feet’, a Non-Profit organization which donates new shoes to various orphanages around the world.