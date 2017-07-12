Dr. Shanveet Kler, The Doctor with the Servant's Heart

Passionate. Loving. Driven. Full of Energy. Radical. And a woman who has overcome so many obstacles, are just a few definitive words and phrases to describe the amazing, Dr. Shanveet Kler. She's a woman that knows what it takes to succeed in the face of discouragement, disappointment, and adversity. She walks with a big stick, is extremely vocal about what she wants, and has no problem going to get it. She makes the rules. And has been doing so for the last couple of years, unapologetically. Because of her will to win, she has become a successful Chiropractor Doctor in the Wilmington, Delaware surrounding area. When speaking with her, you know that you have just been given front row seat to the definition of amazing grace. "I was determined to make it. It wasn't easy. But, I wanted my success more than anything, says Dr.Kler."

What I really love about Dr.Kler and think every female entrepreneur can take from her is that as long as you have a mind to serve people, and set yourself to work for the people, you will have no choice but to have a successful business. She is a woman of strong faith. A woman that knows the power of prayer. She has overcome some of life's toughest battles. She has proven time and time again that there is nothing that can't be achieved with hard work and dedication.

Wilmington DE chiropractor Dr. Shavneet Kler graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2002. Prior to that, she graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology. She is a licensed Chiropractor in Delaware and Virginia. She has held licenses in Pennsylvania and Canada. She is currently Worker Compensation certified and experienced in Functional Capacity training and ergonomics. During her education, she was featured as “Women in Chiropractic” at Palmer College. She was a recipient of the Vogt Leadership Scholarship and on the Honor role. She was instrumental in the inception of Palmer College of Florida. She was also a recipient of the International Scholarship, active on the Clinic Committee and nominated to the Ethics Committee. On her graduation, she was awarded for exemplary leadership.