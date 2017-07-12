Dr. Shavneet Kler, The Doctor With the Servant's Heart

Passionate. Loving. Driven. Full of Energy. Radical. And a woman who has overcome so many obstacles, are just a few definitive words and phrases to describe the amazing, Dr. Shavneet Kler. She's a woman that knows what it takes to succeed in the face of of discouragement, disappointment, and adversity. She walks with a big stick, is extremely vocal about what she wants, and has no problem going to get it. She makes the rules. And has been doing so for the last couple of years, unapologetically. Because of her will to win, she has become a successful Chiropractor Doctor in the Wilmington, Delaware surrounding area. When speaking with her, you know that you have just been given front row seat to the definition of amazing grace. "I was determined to make it. It wasn't easy. But, I wanted my success more than anything, says Dr.Kler."