Mark Gatiss and Steve Moffat ― the duo behind BBC’s popular Sherlock Holmes adaptation, “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch ― are working on a new project, Variety reported.

The writer-producer team will update another literary genre story: Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Like Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories, Stoker’s book was published at the end of the 19th century. Stoker, also like Doyle, spent much of his life living in London. Whether the shows will bear as many similarities as the source material remains to be seen. Will the Dracula reboot also take place in the modern-day U.K.? Will fun flashback episodes aimed at diehard fans? Will it launch the career of a new heartthrob like Cumberbatch, or will Cumberbatch himself play the lead?

There’s no word yet ― but here’s hoping.

What we do know is that Dracula adaptation will also air on BBC, likely in 2019, and will take on the same structure of longish, 90-minute episodes and shortish seasons.