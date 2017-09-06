Drag Cabaret Performer-Tammy Faymous-"There Is Enough Light For Everyone In Our Community To Really Shine"

In the same vein as the brilliant Bridgett Everett and the sublime duo Kiki & Herb, Tammy Famous brings cabaret performance to a whole different level. With the rawest of jokes and the biggest of hearts, Famous is the exact kind of cabaret performer the community needs right now. I chatted with this ballsy broad about her long and arduous road to get to the stage, what people can expect to see at her September 9th show at Sid Gold’s Request Room in New York City, and why chicken nuggets were crucial to her debut performance!

For those that have never seen Tammy Famous on stage, how would you describe your performance style and “drag” as a whole? Body hair, loud, crass, poop jokes, stripping, poppers, somersaults, buffalo wings, meaty tuck, and ripped fishnets CHRISTEENE meets Kim Kardashian meets Chewbacca. A mess... but a mess with a heart.

You are known to perform some outlandish numbers and you have a definitely unique style of performing. How do you choose your material? Any favorites that really stand out? Tammy started as an Amy Winehouse impersonator. I was asked to perform at a benefit in 2011 where everybody got on stage in drag for the first time. I love Amy Winehouse, but I did a pretty fucked up impersonation of her. I put chicken nuggets in my breasts and at one part during my song, I started eating them and spitting them out into the audience. Needless to say, I felt right at home.

How did Tammy Famous get her start in the extremely competitive drag scene? I initially did drag because I was failing at professional musical theater. I am the gayest person in the world, and there aren’t many roles in for that type. I decided to create my own role, one that fit me well and that’s how Tammy was born in Philadelphia in like, 2011.I gave up Tammy the same time I gave up drinking. Now, I’m definitely not saying that it's impossible to do drag and to be sober, but it’s really hard and it would have been really hard for me; so much of Tammy’s (and Alex’s) identity was messy party girl (or boy). At that time (October, 2013), I was getting booked enough that I wasn’t really focusing on Alex and like I said, Alex was a fucking mess, so I needed to focus on him. I hit Tammy with a four by and four, put her in a coma and tried to figure out what I really wanted to do when I walked around the world as girly boy. Now a few years later, still sober, I’m feeling confident in a lot of areas in my life and think there is room to let Tammy in - one night only every month.

I went to Daniel Nardicio a year ago and asked him about venues. He kindly pointed me to Sid Gold’s and it was a perfect fit. I did a show there back in January out of drag. I got a great crowd and the management was super pleased. They asked me to do a monthly show on second Sundays, and when trying to think about a gimmick, I was like I don’t think Alex is enough. I decided it was time to bring back Tammy Faymous. A hairy chested, live singing queen would be my gimmick.

Recently comedian Nick Paris said: ”Gay men looks at each other like competition. ‘Are you funny? I’m funny. Every gay man thinks he’s a comedian.’”I wish that wasn’t true and we supported more gay men out of drag who perform. But let's be honest: we don’t. There is so much internalized homophobia with our community that we need a gay man to get up in a dress to laugh at his blow job jokes. I’m honestly not really trying to enter the “drag scene” per se. While I love and respect all the talented performers (Marti Gould Cummings, Monet X Change, Pixie Aventura, Tina Burner, Brita Filter, Merrie Cherry) I’m aspiring to be a small piece of the thriving cabaret scene. I look up to people like Ryan Raftery, Justin Sayre, Bridget Everett, Justin Vivian Bond, Cole Escola - these amazing performers who have cultivated such a strong and intense following with their work. They let people escape from whatever bullshit (and there's a lot of bullshit right now) overwhelms their daily existences by bringing them into a safe space of comedy, song, dance or whatever. I’m hoping that I can become part of that community - if they’ll have me.

It’s so hard to stand out in New York City and in drag; how have you carved out your own niche?I’ll never shave my body hair completely, so I’ll always be hairy. Hairy pits, hairy legs, hairy chest, very hairy pubes. Hairy everything except my face. So I’m not trying to be a female illusionist. There is something gender bending, and sexually frightening about a slightly pretty girl with chest hair and I hope that’s Tammy.

I also don’t ever want to take myself too seriously. I go to a lot of shows and find that there is a huge divide between the audience and the queen. Where this queen is standing on the stage saying “I’m better than all of you” and I’m going to remind you this for the next two hours while begging for tips. I’m the biggest butt of the joke. The audience comes next. I want to perform hard and leave it all out there. Hopefully the people end up walking away saying that was…. something.

What do you think people can expect from your show at Sid Gold’s Request Room for your show on Sunday September 10th? People can expect some Amy Winehouse, some Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a “Look What You Made Me Do” parody about a bottom shitting on a top’s dick, that kind of thing. All very classic Tammy. I’m sort of introducing her to the New York audience for the first time officially, so I’m relying on my standards. Amy Winehouse melodies and messy bottom shit jokes.

I’m working with Henry Koperski who is such a talented musician. I asked two people to perform with me when I moved here before I was introduced to Henry. They both told me no. I assumed Henry would also say no, but he took a chance. I really want this whole show to be as his as much as it’s mine.

Think Tammy Famous has ever had any aspirations to be on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” perhaps? Honestly, no. That's not my goal with this. My goal is to have a successful monthly show here in New York City. If something more comes out of it, sure, but I want it to scalable and for the time being, pretty local to New York City. I just don’t think there will ever be room in the workroom for someone as unhinged or as hairy as me. I’m sure Michelle Visage would gag if she saw me coming down the runway. Someone told me I need to use highlighter. Needless to say the people at Staples were very confused when I tried putting marker on my face down aisle 9.

Speaking of “Drag Race” several NYC girls have won. How do you think the show as a whole has been for the drag community? Bianca Del Rio and I chatted once about this. She said to me that the reason why New York girls go on the show and do so well is that in order for them to maintain a career in New York, they have a lot of struggles and obstacles and competition to overcome. That struggle makes them resilient, so when they get into the workroom, they’ve been there before and are able to compete a little bit faster, harder and stronger than everybody else.

You are a supporter, fan and friend of so many queens in cities throughout the United States. Who are some of your favorite sisters to perform with and why? Pissi Myles is incredible. Marti Gould Cummings is the hardest working queen in the business. Sherry Vine is a legend. Martha Graham Cracker has really inspired me. Years ago, I performed in a show with Peppermint. There isn’t a bad bone in her body. Right before hanging up my heels after becoming sober, I sat in a green room with Lady Bunny who gave me some really good sage advice: “Pay the hustler after you blow him.” Probably the drag queen I’m closest with is Alaska Thunderfuck. He’s honestly one of the kindest people in the world. I don’t get to see him often, even when he’s in town for shows because his schedule is so hectic. But he’s the type of person who despite being so busy texts you right back and even PayPal’s you $10 when you accidentally overdraft your checking account.

I asked Alaska if he thought the world was ready for Tammy, and he immediately responded: “Yes.” That type of support while simple and sweet is indicative of his character. There really isn’t a better person to have the amount of success he’s experiencing. I just hope that one day we’ll actually be able to have a cup of coffee to talk in real life.

What do you do when Tammy Faymous not on stage? I’m a Senior Editor at Hornet, the gay social networking app. For them I write about everything and anything LGBTQ pop culture or news.

The gay community has had a very trying year and politically things are very dark. What do you think are the biggest issues facing our community and what do you see as your part in helping to address them? We see who the real enemy is now. For a few years, we didn’t see that actualized so we started turning on each other. Now, our eyes are open. The enemy are those men carrying tiki torches. Or those people trolling on social media with such hateful vitriol about trans people or people of color. I honestly don’t necessarily believe every Trump voter is the enemy even though he’s a monster. A lot of people in this country are desperate and they were blinded by his campaign promises or their inability to see a woman in power.

There’s a lot of work to do. Hopefully, the LGBTQ community are the people who do the work. I think our community is passionate and empowered and we’re able to move mountains if we mobilize. I was at the LGBT Center yesterday and heard some people cheering, I walked into a room and discovered a group called “Rise and Resist.” The room was packed and everybody seemed engaged, excited and active in this movement. We need more of that. People actually responding to what’s happening not with just an angry social media post but I commitment to doing the actual work. That’s how we’ll move forward.

What does “pride” mean to you? How do you stay inspired during truly trying times? I’ve asked this question so many times myself and literally never thought of an answer. (Laughs) My pride comes from helping people. There is so much cynicism in this city, it’s crazy. I told a friend of mine that I would be donating money to the LGBTQ center in Houston for this show and he responded: “Everyone’s doing that. It feels fake.” If I could be that woman from Real Housewives who threw her fake leg during that one season finale, I would. I don’t have a lot of money, and what happened in Houston is really horrible. Anybody anywhere can have everything taken away from them, and that’s what happened. So if I’m able to make $100 bucks from this thing and send it down there, I’ll be proud of myself.

I’m very surprised at people’s inability to help each other here. They hear an idea, whatever it may be, and instead of supporting you or offering a way to help, they immediately bring you down with cynicism and negativity. These are people who are revered in the New York community, who are doing great things, yet they believe there is only so much light for people to shine.That’s really not who I aspire to be. I believe that everyone will have success, and if I can help someone else at least a little get to where they want to go, that’s all that matters. I don’t want to be the type of person who has to blow out another person’s light to make themselves shine brighter. I think there is enough light for everyone in our community to share.

It all may sound very cheesy and very Oprah, but I think that’s what the world needs right now. A lot more Oprah and a lot less Trump.

Photo credit:Marie Alyse Rodriguez

Tammy Famous performs Sid Gold's Request Room. (DragCon weekend), September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: http://tammyfaymouscabaret.brownpapertickets.com/

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the LGBT community in Houston that is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Doors at 7:00. Show at 7:30. $8 in advance.

$10 at the door.

2 drink minimum.

Sid Gold's Request Room 165 W 26th Street New York, NY 10001

Space is limited so buy your tickets in advance.