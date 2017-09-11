'RuPaul's Drag Race' Just Keeps Raking In The Emmys

There really is no stopping RuPaul.

The star’s hit reality show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” took home three more Emmys over the weekend, with the ninth season of “Drag Race” having wrapped back in June.

In addition to taking home the awards for “Outstanding Costumes” and “Picture Editing,” RuPaul won for “Outstanding Host of a Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program” ― for the second year in a row.

“Thank you Television Academy, so much, you make this queen so proud,” RuPaul said in speech delivered from the floor of RuPaul’s DragCon, which took place over the weekend in New York City.