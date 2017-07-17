QUEER VOICES
Can You Catch All Of The Drag References In This BBC Meteorologist's Forecast?

The time has come...

By James Michael Nichols

Sunday marked International Drag Day, a moment to pause and celebrate the kings, queens, and non-binary performers who make up the drag community on a global level.

In honor of this special day, BBC meteorologist Owain Wyn Evans peppered his forecast full of drag references ― most of them stemming from the massively successful reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

From names like Nina Flowers and Katya to iconic catchphrases like “Hiiieeeee,” it’s a video you’ll have to watch more than once to catch every reference.

What a cutie! Thanks for brightening up our Monday, Owain!

(H/T Towleroad)

