Can You Catch All Of The Drag References In This BBC Meteorologist's Forecast?

Sunday marked International Drag Day, a moment to pause and celebrate the kings, queens, and non-binary performers who make up the drag community on a global level.
In honor of this special day, BBC meteorologist Owain Wyn Evans peppered his forecast full of drag references ― most of them stemming from the massively successful reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
From names like Nina Flowers and Katya to iconic catchphrases like “Hiiieeeee,” it’s a video you’ll have to watch more than once to catch every reference.
What a cutie! Thanks for brightening up our Monday, Owain!
(H/T Towleroad)
