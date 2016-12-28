Drake And Jennifer Lopez Ignite Romance Rumors With Instagram Pic

After news outlets started speculating about the status of their relationship, J.Lo and Drake both shared the same, cozy photo on Instagram Tuesday night, in which they’re seen embracing on a couch. Neither one of them captioned the picture, but actions speak louder than words.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Rumors about the pair escalated last week after Drake attended two of Lopez’s Las Vegas shows back-to-back. He also hosted “a super intimate dinner” at Delilah in West Hollywood, which J.Lo attended. They even took a selfie together and posted it two weeks ago. Lopez captioned the cute photo, “Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim#jlovegas #ALLIHAVE.”

Under his post of the same pic, Drake simply wrote, “😍 <―――― Lotta those.”

😍 <-------- Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

Oddly enough, devoted Instagram users and Rihanna fans noticed that she unfollowed J.Lo over the holiday weekend, causing many to believe DraLo is the real deal. Of course, Drake and RiRi have a romantic history.

As for Lopez, she split from her on-and-off again ex, Casper Smart, in October.