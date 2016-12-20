Drake And Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Dating

Jennifer Lopez might be real, but we bet this relationship isn’t.
In some of the most surprising news we’ve heard all month, J.Lo and Drake are reportedly making music together and dating, according to TMZ.
The outlet says the entertainers have been hanging out quite a lot over the past few weeks, with Drake attending two of J.Lo’s Vegas and having dinner together in LA.
The two look pretty cozy together in this Instagram from last week, though it seems they would probably be a little more private if they were trying to keep their relationship on the down low.
Lopez recently split from her on-and-off again ex, Casper Smart, back in October, while Drake was briefly linked to his longtime love, Rihanna, earlier this year.
The Huffington Post has reached out to reps for Drake and Lopez and will update this post accordingly.
