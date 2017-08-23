Drake Plays Footsie, Posts Photo Of Himself In Rihanna's Socks

Yesterday Drake uploaded a photo of himself looking pensive on a couch to Instagram. But if you thought this was just another image of the artist pondering life and drinking rosé with a weird amount of ice, think again.
Please divert your attention to Drake’s socks.
Page Six recognized the socks as a pair from Rihanna’s new line, Fenty for Stance. It’s kind of hard to see in the photo, but they feature little Rihannas wearing the dress from the “Work” video, which Drake was featured in. (Drake’s Instagram caption, “Trabajo,” suddenly makes much more sense.)
This weekend marks the one year anniversary of Drake presenting Rihanna with the MTV VMA Vanguard Award, when he described her as “someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old.” Now, socks seem to be the hottest thing going on between the two, but who knows? Maybe next year Rihanna will release her own boxer-brief collection!
