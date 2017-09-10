Dramatic Videos Show Hurricane Winds And Water Pummeling Florida

Dramatic video taken in South Florida on Sunday shows some of the first effects of Hurricane Irma, as the Category 4 storm barrels into the state’s west coast.

The storm made landfall on Cudjoe Key, in Monroe County, just after 9 a.m. More than a million people in Florida are already without power amid rising floodwaters, downed branches and power lines, and flying debris.

Videos posted to social media showed floodwaters overtaking streets and pummeling trees in the Keys.

Florida Keys:

NBC NEWS: North bound lane of U.S. Route 1 in Florida Keys is impassable as Hurricane #Irma makes landfall pic.twitter.com/XZnj8gHVlJ — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 10, 2017

In Miami-Dade County, northeast of the Keys, powerful winds were throwing branches and other debris into streets as boats tossed in the waves. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office reported seeing downed power lines. A crane toppled onto a building in downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade County:

Boats thrash in the water in Biscayne Bay as Hurricane #Irma brings heavy gusts and storm surges to Florida https://t.co/4HVBAE5Txm pic.twitter.com/YGsYvl1d70 — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017

Curfew is in effect. Please stay off the road - debris is accumulating. We've encountered power lines down yet, sight-seekers are still out. pic.twitter.com/EGBDk0e35e — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) September 10, 2017