Dramatic Videos Show Hurricane Winds And Water Pummeling Florida

Dramatic video taken in South Florida on Sunday shows some of the first effects of Hurricane Irma, as the Category 4 storm barrels into the state’s west coast.
The storm made landfall on Cudjoe Key, in Monroe County, just after 9 a.m. More than a million people in Florida are already without power amid rising floodwaters, downed branches and power lines, and flying debris.
Videos posted to social media showed floodwaters overtaking streets and pummeling trees in the Keys.
Florida Keys:
In Miami-Dade County, northeast of the Keys, powerful winds were throwing branches and other debris into streets as boats tossed in the waves. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office reported seeing downed power lines. A crane toppled onto a building in downtown Miami.
Miami-Dade County:
