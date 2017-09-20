Draw a Dot: A Perspective of Fashion by its Illustrators

Illustration Courtesy of Kristine Jeiner Josep Font, DELPOZO spring 2018

Onto Milan Fashion Week! The spring 2018 collections seen thus far have not disappointed. Live streams and real-time posts of shows from editors and stylists give a virtual front row perspective: Instant (buffering...) access to the whimsical Josep Font for Delpozo in New York; A view into the burning creative vision of Gareth Pugh in London. This will no doubt inspire their work’s depictions by fashion illustrators, the observers whose opinions “start with a dot”. As the mantra of the curatorial fashion illustration platform, Draw a Dot, creator, Marcus Kan, celebrates this visual commentary on fashion as unique as the clothes they depict.

Sourced from Fashion Illustration Gallery

Illustration has always held a historically significant role in conveying fashion for the industry evolving into what we recognize modern fashion advertising to be. Renowned for his imagery for Christian Dior, René Gruau’s elegantly simple compositions of the couturier’s pieces were as delightfully carefree as the optimism The New Look represented. Illustrations became replaced with photographs, making its presence and participation in fashion less visible. Today, illustrators like David Downton and António Soares have established international publication and celebrity clientele, but social media has created an opportunity for aspiring talents to follow their lead. With the ability to curate illustrations from around the world, social media affords Draw a Dot more than a mere re-post of untapped talent.

Courtesy of Drawadot Portrait of Marcus Kan by Internationally Renowned Illustrator Seung Won Hong

Kan has personally cultivated a community of creatives by partnering with top brands like Viktor & Rolf for luxury incentives and established industry professionals such as Megan Hess to judge competitions. His efforts to promote and introduce brands to new talent has been fruitful, but he expresses the desire to improve illustrator independence. “I am hoping fashion magazines can start to commission fashion illustrators to create editorials. This not only adds a new element to the magazine, but will also create content that photography may not be able to archive. If the fashion industry can support the fashion illustration sector more, then we will see more creative works from artists around the world.”

This was certainly evident in Draw a Dot’s collaboration with Valentino. The open call demonstrated how public support from a global brand prompted other media to promote and motivated professional illustrators to participate with beginners. Kan downplays his enthusiasm for fashion illustration, ascribing credit to the brands who excite his illustrators. “Draw A Dot. would not be where it is now if Valentino didn’t collaborate with us. This is still the most successful open call to date!”

Courtesy of Drawadot Drawadot X Valentino’s Mime Bag Open Call (LEFT) Painting by Maria Solias (CENTER) Illustration by Natalia Alvarez Ramo (RIGHT) Illustration by Sonny Wong