Drawing Lines in a Diverse Democracy

As a law professor starting another school year, I believe it is more difficult now than ever to teach effectively. I mean to explain doctrine to students, enabling them to analyze and advocate from precedent and evidence as would be required in a system founded on principles. As a society we seem to be increasingly unable to draw lines that are based on legitimate rationales, agreed to and accepted by a consensus. The problem extends to our era; it would be inaccurate to attribute it to a generation.

To a set of 1Ls I have been assigned to mentor, I have offered the following thoughts.

Here is how law is supposed to work. The law draws lines. It separates types of behavior. On one side is what is prohibited. On another side is what is permitted. There also is what is mandatory. That might look like the opposite of prohibited. But what you cannot do and what you must do are complementary descriptions of the same conduct. The prohibited is failure to perform the mandatory; the mandatory is not engaging in the prohibited. The foregoing is conventional. It ought to be nothing controversial. We rely on norms. They enable us to plan our lives and structure our society. They guide us in resolving the disputes that inevitably arise.

Here is an example. You cannot defraud another person. If you do so, you may face criminal prosecution, civil liability, or both. The idea of “fraud,” in the sense of intentionally misleading in a transaction, might be integral to commerce, our doing business with strangers. The exact definition of “fraud” may vary from place to place, and it has changed over time, depending on whether we are more or less persuaded by caveat emptor and laissez faire or prevailed upon by the consumer who has been cheated. New instruments for transactions are created, especially for internet use. The core of the concept is that deals which are done are done subject to regulation, even if it is minimal. They do not occur in a vacuum, because merchants follow customs.

In law school, the first year is about how to “spot the issue,” meaning recognize the point that will be crucial, and then “distinguishing” among the multitude of details, discerning which matter and which do not. Nothing in a “hypothetical” is identical, “on point,” in every aspect with an earlier decision or covered perfectly by a section of the code. If it were, then a lawyer performing her task in a proper manner would advise the client to conform to the decision or the code. There would be no need for counsel. Lawyers become involved, and law becomes interesting, with uncertainty. There has to be some merit to the opposing interpretation.

The law has another level though. The law draws lines among contrasting categories of drawing lines. It allows classifications that are reasonable rather than arbitrary. It disallows distinctions irrelevant to the purposes of a policy or motivated by invidious intent. There are checks and balances.

Thus a state could decide that only individuals who hold a license could write prescriptions for eyeglasses. As a corollary, it could bar persons lacking that license from diagnosing a patient. Perhaps the legislators concluded that specific training, and passing a test, are needed to prevent incompetent assessments of vision. Or maybe they were lobbied by a trade organization of those who possessed the essential credential, who wished to drive out their competitors. (This fact pattern is inspired by a real case.)

In the past, and in some other nations still, governments approve, and courts uphold against challenge, the drawing of lines that were lately banned in our diverse democracy. It used to be that a jurisdiction could grant, and in turn deny, a license, say to fish, on account of race. Its defense, if it was even forced to present any, might be that some groups, singled out by their background instead of actions, were depleting the stocks. That would have sufficed even if laughable. Furthermore, a judge could deem all members of a community, named by race, as not credible witnesses. They would have to have their testimony corroborated, in every instance a person of color by a person who happened to be white. That would have been galling if not tragic. (These instances also are historical, here and here.)

Our public discourse, which has always taken effort to sustain, now has become virtually impossible. To utter a word such as “discourse” subjects the speaker to ridicule. To wish for “intellectual” discussion invites contempt verging on violence. Even in ordinary conversation such as it is with the overwhelming influence of social media, people do not feel obligated to use logic or refer to evidence. We default to ideology and prefer rumor. Emotion and faith are normal and to be respected, but reason is necessary — at least a bit of it. Facts are not the same as “facts,” and it is as much those who are gullible as those who are culpable, who have disseminated as true what is demonstrably false.

What is worse is how we draw lines, or how we are reluctant to fulfill the responsibility. We are ruining the rule of law. The risk is real.

There are those who would use legislation to sort the population into those who are privileged who would be entitled to more of it and those who are disadvantaged who likewise would become more so. They would consider race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation as the determining factor to allocate resources and opportunities. Their attitude runs from bigotry to indifference. They can lack self-awareness of their prejudices, being sincere in hatred.

Yet there also are those who would treat everyone the same under all circumstances, regardless of whether they are similarly situated. They would insist there is no appropriate differentiation to be made at all. They refuse to be judged. Everything is egocentric and relative. There is what you like, and there is what I like. Beyond that, there is the possibility of neither argument nor deliberation.

Although these are not morally equivalent, the reaction to bad line drawing should not be no line drawing. The word “discriminatory” is disparaging; we should avoid being discriminatory. But the word “discriminating” is laudatory; we should strive to be discriminating. It is “discriminatory” to impose on a set of citizens burdens or give a set of citizens benefits, selecting with criteria that are unjust, such as the color of skin, in the absence of the most compelling why and wherefore. It is “discriminating” to grade papers for class by distributing the “A” to the paper (and hence the student) displaying research, organization, and originality, turned in on time, and something lesser than that to the paper (and hence the student) showing cursory inquiry, poor writing, and plagiarism, submitted late.

Disillusionment is understandable. Despair is not uncommon. Yet confidence in law, and all it symbolizes, is abiding. We need not be reduced to a world in which who we are, who we know, and what we possess indicates our rights. We can imagine better. That hope must be shared to be realized.