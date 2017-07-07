Dream Achieved: I Just Published My First Novel!

The first thing I felt was the plastic digging into my wrists. Once I opened my eyes the second thing was what I heard: murmuring voices. My eyes had to adjust to the darkness, but I soon realized I was in an empty room where the floor, ceiling and walls were all concrete. What happened to me? The last thing I remember was having a drink with friends and next thing I know I am here. On a hard floor with my hands tied behind my back and a sudden urge to down a glass of water. “Thirsty,” my voice hissed out with a thick grogginess to its tone. “THIRSTY!” I tried again hearing myself get louder. No one came. I was completely alone despite the voices just outside the door. “The game has begun Riley,” an automated computer voice filled my concrete room. Fear gripped me. The game was on.

Today is the day! After nearly six months of toiling and planning and pushing myself to write my debut novel has arrived! It has been a long time coming, but having reached this goal I feel fortunate enough to share my story now. As many writers often say it didn’t happen overnight.

Six months ago I stumbled onto NaNoWriMo while perusing Medium. I thought it was an incredible concept for people like me who procrastinate their writing. When I became a live draft poster for the month-long write-a-thon, I was forced, assuredly by my own guilt, to post something every day for the entire month. I didn’t reach the goal of 50,000 words but I finished the month off feeling inspired.

So, I kept writing. A lot. Once I figured out what I wanted my novel “I Am Riley” to truly be about plot wise I decided I needed another goal to keep me writing. I needed something to keep pushing me with my writing so that I could finally finish the darn thing.

That’s when I remembered self-publishing through Amazon. I did some basic research and decided: why not? My chosen career is most assuredly an English teacher so no harm, no foul if I do not acquire any royalties from my novel.

I’ve continued to read the many wise words of authors on Medium about this avenue of publishing, some positive and some negative, and have remained firm in my decision. In the end, as a writer, it is never going to be about the money. I do not write thinking about all of the money I am going to get out of this (writers don’t even get that much money as published authors).

I write so people can escape from the present world for a bit. I write so anyone can feel inspired by the strength or bravery of a character. I write so people, like English teachers, can analyze a story or discuss characterization.

I write simply because I want to influence. I want to open up the mind.