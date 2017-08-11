Dream It. Live It. - The Clothing Brand

Dream It. Live It. a DMV based motivational clothing brand, is inspiring others to achieve on a high level. Creator and founder Konbeh Koroma, started putting his dreams into action in 2011 while in college, and has not looked back. As a student athlete, he grew accustomed to wearing popular athletic clothing brands to fit societal norms. One day he had an epiphany, and realized that there were no brands that aligned with his ambitions and goals outside of athletics. As a result, Dream It. Live It. was born.

What makes Dream It. Live It. so unique, is its ability to make people feel good, look good and not have to worry about the pressures of society . As a motivational clothing line, Koroma is living out his dream as an entrepreneur and inspiring others in the process. Dream It. Live It. is the perfect example of how to bridge together passion, creativity and stylistic integrity.

The goal with this clothing line is to reach the masses in an influential way. Koroma exclaimed that “When people wear Dream it. Live It. apparel it is not only a reminder to one’s self to accomplish your goals, it is also a positive outward message towards others. No matter what paths they are taking in life.”

To learn more about the Dream It. Live It. brand, visit https://www.dreamitliveit.life/ .