This Woman Has Your New Dream Job: Babysitting Dogs At Weddings

When Veronica Silva was planning her wedding last year, she couldn’t imagine the big day without her beloved rescue pup JakeBear present. But coordinating his attendance turned out to be a logistical pain in the butt.

So in 2016, she decided to fill this hole in the market by launching her own wedding day pet care service called Pawfect For You, which provides transportation, bathing, pet-sitting and overnight accommodations to dog owners who want their pup at the wedding but don’t want to ask a guest to take care of him or her before, during and after the ceremony.

“I was trying to find a pet sitting service that would take care of our dog on our wedding day, but would also bring JakeBear to the church and venue to be in some of our pictures,” Silva, who is based in Malverne, New York, explained on her website. “Of course at a minimum, that meant driving the dog to the church for pictures after the ceremony, and I didn’t want to ask one of our friends, since they were all part of our wedding.”

In a video from Brides.com, Silva explained why this job is so rewarding.

“I love this, being able to go to couples’ special events where they’re already ecstatic and in a wonderful mood,” she said. “Having their pet there elates them more.”