Dream Killer

By Robert Rees and Clifton Jolley

“What father among you, if his child asks for a fish, will instead give him a serpent?” —Jesus

“If there is no room for dreamers, where are we?” —Bono

For the hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who dared to dream the once possible dream of becoming citizens of the United States, watching Attorney General Jeff Sessions announce the Trump administration’s decision to end DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) was like a stab in the eye: blindingly difficult to watch or to process, as he put at risk the futures of nearly 800,000 children and young adults whose only crime was being born in the wrong place.

Sessions’ demeanor seemed not only dispassionate, but child-like in his apparent glee of having given himself a gift, Christmas come early for someone who has waited years for the power to afflict the undocumented (the parents) and under-documented (their children). And Trump, who has been mercurial on the subject of the Dreamers, cowardly hid behind the curtains as Sessions’ dream became a nightmare for Dreamers who have been protected from deportation since President Obama, frustrated by the inaction of Congress, signed DACA into law in 2012. That there can be debate on this subject is stunning. Our history, our society, our love of our own families all cry out against punishing children by sending them to countries not their own, to languages they do not speak, to customs they do not understand and to a fate so difficult to imagine we would never do it to our own children.

Nor do we have to dig deeper to discover moral clarity on the subject. Virtually every religion’s sacred texts shout directives. The Judeo-Christian imperative is that one is obligated to take in the stranger and the foreigner:

“You shall love the stranger, for you were once strangers in the land of Egypt” (Deuteronomy 10:19).

Even more to the point with DACA recipients,

“The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself” (Leviticus 19:34).

Paul repeats this injunction:

“Stop neglecting to show hospitality to strangers, for by showing hospitality some have had angels as their guests without being aware of it” (Hebrews 13:2).

Islam teaches:

“None of you has faith until you love for your neighbor what you love for yourself” (The Prophet Mohammed, Sahih Muslim)

…which is a statement of the Golden Rule common to most religions:

“Do unto another as though you were the other,” or, “Do to others as you would have them do to you” (Luke 6: 31).

Is it possible that neither Trump nor Sessions has read these words?

Instead of sowing reassurance (after promising it!) Trump has sown discord and fear among a group of Americans who, not having had choice in finding themselves in the United States, have for the most part demonstrated their eagerness to manifest the highest qualities of responsible citizenship—industry, integrity, courage and devotion. Given the opportunity of achieving the American Dream, they have done what generations of immigrants before them have done—sacrificed whatever was necessary to prove their commitment to that great aspiration.

Trump’s ambivalence has been cruel and torturous to these demi-citizens. As a candidate he said he would “immediately terminate President Obama’s illegal executive order on immigration.” In January he said, “The DACA situation is a very difficult thing for me, as I love these kids, I love kids. I have kids and grandkids, and I find it very, very hard doing what the law says exactly to do and, you know, the law is rough.” He continued to speak of being “conflicted” and “torn” over their fate. But then: His draconian decision. Once the deed was done, he pretended to reassure the Dreamers and the nearly two-thirds of Americans who are against ending DACA, "I have a great heart for the folks we are talking about, a great love for them.” That he can represent such a heartless decision as “great heart” and “great love” is characteristic of Trump’s promiscuous use of language and his indifference to the meaning of words—or, more to the point, his indifference to the feelings of others.

Trump also seems Indifferent to the consequences of his decision, which cast nearly a million people into social and political limbo, leaving them (and their families) uncertain as to whether they will be able to continue studying, working and building a life for themselves or be deported to countries in which they surely will feel alien. Since the government has critical demographic information as to their whereabouts, and having received notice that they could be deported, their futures are anything but certain.

In his last great teaching, found in the 25th chapter of St. Matthew, Jesus makes a profound deepening of the Golden Rule. In a parable about sheep and goats, he asks us not only to love others (including our enemies) as ourselves, but to love them as if they were him— telling us that either giving or refusing to give food, water, shelter or comfort ”to the least of these my brothers and sisters,” we have given or refused to give it to him.

A translation from Hebrew interprets the one refused not as a stranger but as “one of the members of my [Jesus’] family.”

Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions don’t have family affected by DACA, which means they can afford their dispassion about the subject, expressing sympathy but not acting on it. And although Jesus encouraged them to imagine these children of immigrants, even as members of his family, it’s doubtful they are so influenced by their Bible as they may pretend.

So, perhaps it will be helpful if instead of criticizing them, we consider that they simply lack imagination and need our help:

President Trump and Attorney General Sessions: Whom do you love most? Whom do you most care about? Your wife? One of your children, perhaps. Perhaps a grandchild. Imagine that person is hungry and has come to you for food. But instead of providing food, you give the loved one a poisonous serpent that immediately bites them as you explain how the “situation is a very difficult thing for me.”

It’s not our story, guys: It’s yours. We didn’t say so: Jesus did. You say you have “great heart for the folks we are talking about, a great love for them.” Possibly. We’ll see.