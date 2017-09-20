DREAMERS are Americans Just like you and I: DACA must become a Law

When our University and School Community heard that President Trump ended the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals Act (DACA), we sought reactions from those directly affected, the Dreamers and their families.

Many are disappointed and feel a sense of victimization. They all are willing to fight back and ready to protest publicly, feeling that if they don’t fight back they will never be okay again.

Also, many are expressing the hope and belief that a DACA fix might be possible by Congress. Others are nervous about the information they turned over to the federal government when they applied for DACA about their legal status and those of their parents. The feeling that they might be deported and send back to a country they never met is overwhelming and daunting.

An interesting reaction from them and others throughout the country is that they cannot go back.

Here is why: They feel that this is their country, a minority within a minority population. They are protesting and expressing demands because their civil rights are being violated. They are feeling that they are the “other America” – the portion that has been forgotten, by President Trump and his Administration. They are the underground undocumented who have been living in this country all their lives, attending our schools, shopping, paying taxes, contributing to social security, and working in the worst jobs America has to offer.

Yet they loved the only America they know and are willing to die for it. They are resisting, they are resilient. They are smart and want the same dreams we regular Americans have. They want to for their families to be together. They want justice, and want to be citizens of this country. DACA provides for them that opportunity.

They have received massive support from all Americans, rich, middle class and poor, from all over the world. This sends a clear message to the Trump Administration and Congress that they need to do the right thing here.

I’m reminded of Germany and the Nazi movement against Jews. Many people created an underground movement to protect the Jewish community. Today, the rest of us Americans feel we need to do the same to protect the Dreamers.

Who would though that the Country of immigrants, the free world , the most powerful rich nation of the world will be doing something so horrific to its own immigrant children, who have nowhere to go and are trapped in this country without legal citizenship? Legalizing DACA is the only way that Congress can send the right message to this administration that we as a country stand for the rights of children and that we never turn our backs to our communities of color who have fought and defended this country.

The conservative right is voicing an anti-immigrant sentiment is concerned with the fact that Latinos and other immigrants are not acculturating fast enough into American society. Well the Dreamers have been models of acculturation. hey don’t speak the language of their countries; they speak English, the only language, rituals and culture they know. The only society they know is United States of America. They are the friends of the rest of American Children. They are our neighbors. They work, socialize, contribute to society and play in our backyards. They are part of the fabric of what the American dream is; a true American.

The right movement and the opposition of the Dreamers like to believe differently.

Nonetheless, the Dreamers movement has presented itself as American you can get. Despite their legal status, they have done everything that has been asked of them to fit in. They are being admitted into Ivy League schools. They are they are our valedictorians, Bill Gates scholars and enrolled in early college as high school students -- taking calculus, physics and excelling in college courses ahead of most regular American students. Quite simply, many are the best America has to offer. They are the model minority Latino student universities fight for.

It is unfortunate that the DACA immigrant rights movement is under President Trump’s immigration terrorism. This is the new Civil Rights movement of this era. What we are see in this country is a different movement unlike the European immigrant of the past. We are beginning to see a new racialization formation movement, one that is defined by racial ethnic identify opposing white privilege and racial discrimination. We are a pluralistic nation, who values justice and democracy. We have a Congress that cannot forget how it gets elected , by the people and for the people. All people.