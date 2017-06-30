Dreaming Wide Awake - Fejká prepares his debut EP "Twilight"

While Fejká is preparing to release his debut EP via Christian Löffler’s Ki Records this July, at the moment he is still very much a student. Only 21, we talked as he took a break from working on his current semester project. The German producer is studying audiovisual media, and this part of his psyche is no doubt reflected in the cinematic soundscapes that he creates. Though called an experimental artist, the sound of his upcoming EP is a blur between dream and dance, previewed through the track “Ghostlight,” which features vocals by Marie Angerer. Listen to the single below and hear from Fejká about his journey to finding his sound, a world of juxtaposition.

“When I was younger, I was listening to Linkin Park and Gorillaz, alternative rock “chart” music. I got into electronic music, when it started to make a big impact on the industry. Skrillex, and sounds you’ve never heard. Over time I switched to drum and bass, and was listening to Pendulum and Netsky. Then I got into liquid drum and bass, which has a strong atmosphere and chill out melodies. I discovered these more ambient soundscapes, and I felt a strong connection to this. For about two or three years, I was listening to this very downtempo sound, and I felt an emotional connection.

I was listening to a producer, Jonas Mantey, who was my age from Berlin. I thought music making was only for technical nerds, and this guy came out of nowhere and he was making deep house and he made these beats, they weren't complex or something. He was only 17 and this made me wonder, how is it possible for such a young guy to make such beautiful music? And I thought, why can't I make good music too.

I got Ableton live from my parents for Christmas in 2014. The first few months I didn't have the overview I have now, and the motivation wasn't strong. Over time, I got better and started posting music. Out of nowhere there were random people liking my stuff, and I really improved over time, I'm 21 now. I always knew what my goal was, and I knew what I wanted to present when I became an official artist.

Before it was good music, but not that good. I didn't feel the urge to make it official, and I’m happy that I reach the status now. On a technical level, I always was good in melody, but just not at the top producing level, and this was a big struggle for me. But in the end, it was a matter of time. I didn't watch that many tutorials, I didn’t even notice how I got better, I only heard what my friends were saying.

My EP, Twilight, is basically split between dream and dance music. I really love this ambient music, you can just chill to and think about your life. When I got to 17/18 and had my first contact with techno music, I also felt a strong connection. This was totally different from the first music I thought was good. I couldn't decide between those two worlds, day and night, dream and dance, slow and fast. With my EP, I wanted to present something between dream and dance music. I always thought that an artist is decided by one style, like when you hear Bonobo or Christian Löffler. For an EP I needed five tracks that were basically in the same style. I thought about it for a long time, and in the end I wanted to combine dream and dance. It’s basically how it ended up with the first two tracks being chill and very slow. The track “Twilight” is the perfect combination of both worlds. If I could I would produce five like “Twilight,” but I only managed to produce one. It's the shift between day and night. Three years ago I had just finished school and I went to New Zealand. I met a German girl at a pub crawl and we just hung out and became friends. I noticed that she was a singer songwriter, she played with her guitar on the street. I said that we should do a track. A year passed by and I wrote her. It came out spontaneously, I sent her this beat that I had made at a friends house. She sent me some demos, we had a few Skype sessions, and the song was finished. The song was inspired by the movie “Silent Hill”. I even have some monster scream samples during the song, so all in all it’s a dark “night” song.

At this point I don't know if I want to go sound or film, it's a bit of a struggle. I’m releasing my first short movie in a few days and I’m still not sure, I think it's a question for the future. For my artist career, sooner or later, I will implement some visual art into my music. The thing I imagine is to make a music video for “Twilight”. I'm moving to Berlin in one month to work for a video production company. In my music I have my vision when it comes to the videos, and it would be very cool if I could produce those visions into a music video.”