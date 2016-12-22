12 Dreamy Winter Proposals That Will Have You Swooning This Season

If these romantic proposals don’t put you in the holiday spirit, twe don’t know what will.
With some help from our friends at HowHeAsked, we’ve compiled 12 sweet proposal moments that are guaranteed to warm you from the inside out.
-
1
-
2
-
-
4
-
-
-
-
8Kai Fuglem via HowHeAsked
-
-
-
-
12
Also on HuffPost
More:Relationships Proposals
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW LIFESTYLE
HuffPost Lifestyle is a daily newsletter that will make you happier and healthier — one email at a time. Learn more
Newsletter